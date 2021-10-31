Watch: Town loanee Dobra scores a cracker for U's

Video

Armando Dobra scored a cracking goal for Colchester United in their win over Scunthorpe United yesterday - Credit: CUFC Youtube

On-loan Ipswich Town talent Armando Dobra scored a cracking goal for Colchester United yesterday - watch it here.

The struggling U's beat rock-bottom Scunthorpe United 2-1 in Essex, with livewire Town forward Dobra having a hand in both Colchester goals.

First, it looked like he may have got the final touch to former Town striker Freddie Sears' opener after just five minutes.

Then, barely ten minutes later, he left no doubt as he raced onto a through ball down the left, cut inside and fired a curling thunderbolt into the Scunthorpe net.

After the game, boss Hayden Mullins told the Colchester Gazette: “Armando’s goal was a fantastic finish and it was a great start to the game.

“I thought he’d scored the first goal to be honest with you! But I asked him and he was quite honest and said it was Freddie’s goal – I’m not sure Freddie would have been so honest!

“He’s such a good little dribbler that you want to really try and isolate him, one v one.

“We asked him to stay really wide and try and get ball wide and try and give their full-backs a horrible time.

“I think Dobs coming inside and finishing how he did was fantastic."

The win moved Colchester, who boast a host of ex-Town stars, up to 17th in the League Two table.

Dobra, who's on loan in Essex for the season, has scored twice in seven games for the U's so far.