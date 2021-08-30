Town youngster Dobra agrees Colchester loan move

Published: 5:24 PM August 30, 2021 Updated: 6:25 PM August 30, 2021

Ipswich Town prospect Armando Dobra is close to completing a loan move to near-neighbours Colchester United, we understand.

The 20-year-old, who has been heavily praised by boss Paul Cook in recent days, has been a man in demand since the Blues made it known they were open to the idea of sending the attacker out on loan.

Several clubs in League One had made their interest known, with Town willing to loan him to clubs in the same division on the condition they paid the vast majority of the player’s wage. Gillingham were understood to be pushing hard for his signature and Shrewsbury made a late run after discovering Dobra was available for loan, while Saturday’s opponents AFC Wimbledon were also keen.

Burton Albion came to the table late, believing they could do a deal, as did Doncaster Rovers, but Dobra has ultimately opted to move to Colchester, having also had interest from League Two clubs Salford City and Leyton Orient.

After a loan until January was under consideration, it’s understood Dobra’s temporary exit will see him spend the full season on loan at the Jobserve Community Stadium. The move could be announced this evening or on deadline day.

The switch will see him link up with several former Ipswich team-mates, with Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge and Freddie Sears all moving to the Essex side during the summer following their own Ipswich exits.

Several other former Ipswich players are also at Colchester, though Dobra wasn’t around the first-team during Tommy Smith, Dean Gerken, Tom Eastman or Frank Nouble’s time at the club.

Dobra’s move to Essex comes after he impressed during the two sides’ pre-season friendly last month, a game after which Ipswich coach Francis Jeffers described the young Ipswich attacker as being a 'special' talent.

Speaking on Friday, prior to Town’s clash with AFC Wimbledon, Cook confirmed his intention to loan Dobra out and was full of praise for a young player who has battled his way back into his thinking, having initially been sent to train with the Blues’ Under 23 side this summer.

“Dobs is an absolutely cracking kid,” Cook said. “He’s a pleasure to work with every day and he has a real desire to get better.

“He trains so hard, he wants to learn and grow as a young player. If he’s not going to be coming on as sub and he’s not going to be playing, with Sone Aluko back fit etc, then the reality is for his development he will (need to) play football.

“That will see him come back to Ipswich Town in the hope his development has seen him progress towards our first team.”

Dobra’s move is set to be completed before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline, with his Colchester debut likely to come on Saturday when his new side face Sutton United.

The U’s have won one, lost one and drawn three of their first five League Two matches this season under head coach Hayden Mullins.







