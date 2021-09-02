'I want to play games' - Dobra on U's move
- Credit: Pagepix
Young Ipswich Town talent Armando Dobra says he wanted to stay at the Blues and fight for a shirt, but boss Paul Cook told him to go out on loan and get games under his belt.
And that's what the exciting young attacker has done, signing a season-long loan deal with near neighbours Colchester United, who play in League Two.
The 20-year-old joins something of an Ipswich Town reunion down the A12, with former skipper Luke Chambers, midfielders Cole Skuse and Alan Judge, plus striker Freddie Sears, all leaving the Blues for the U's in the summer.
And, talking to 'Col U TV', Dobra explained how the move came about.
“I was focused on staying at Ipswich and fighting for my shirt," said Dobra, who's played 30 games for Town, scoring twice.
“But I spoke to the gaffer and he felt that it was best for me to go on loan and get games and that’s the most important thing for me.
“What I want to do here is get promotion with Colchester – that’s the aim for me.
Most Read
- 1 Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors
- 2 How Ipswich Town are pushing EFL squad rules to the limit after summer recruitment drive
- 3 Decision delayed on 200 new homes for edge of Suffolk village
- 4 Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home
- 5 Why the signings won't stop at Ipswich Town even now the transfer window is closed
- 6 New parking charges to be introduced from next year in Babergh
- 7 'His leadership qualities are there for all to see' - Cook on his Morsy reunion
- 8 Mike Bacon: Transfer deadline day has put a spring in my ITFC step
- 9 Demolition Man's cull, 19 signings and sagas galore - how the most hectic transfer window in Ipswich Town history played out
- 10 'Significant' 19th century find unearthed near John Constable's home
“I’ve come here to develop my game a bit more and hopefully go back and break into the team there – that’s the plan really.
“I was just happy to get it over the line and play with the team because I want to play games.
“Both the manager and the way the club wants to go forward with their aims for the season, they intrigued me and I just want to be part of it.
“There was interest from Colchester about a week or so ago and once I heard that they were interested, I couldn’t wait to come here.
“I told my agent to sort it out for me – that’s what he did and now I’m here.
“The boys here are very good and I know them from last year, as well and the other lads as well.
“The squad is really good and I think it’ll be a very good season for us if we all gel together and we can see what happens.”