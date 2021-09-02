'I want to play games' - Dobra on U's move

Published: 11:04 AM September 2, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM September 2, 2021

Armado Dobra has explained why he decided to join Colchester United on a season-long loan - Credit: Pagepix

Young Ipswich Town talent Armando Dobra says he wanted to stay at the Blues and fight for a shirt, but boss Paul Cook told him to go out on loan and get games under his belt.

And that's what the exciting young attacker has done, signing a season-long loan deal with near neighbours Colchester United, who play in League Two.

The 20-year-old joins something of an Ipswich Town reunion down the A12, with former skipper Luke Chambers, midfielders Cole Skuse and Alan Judge, plus striker Freddie Sears, all leaving the Blues for the U's in the summer.

And, talking to 'Col U TV', Dobra explained how the move came about.

“I was focused on staying at Ipswich and fighting for my shirt," said Dobra, who's played 30 games for Town, scoring twice.

“But I spoke to the gaffer and he felt that it was best for me to go on loan and get games and that’s the most important thing for me.

“What I want to do here is get promotion with Colchester – that’s the aim for me.

“I’ve come here to develop my game a bit more and hopefully go back and break into the team there – that’s the plan really.

“I was just happy to get it over the line and play with the team because I want to play games.

Armado Dobra's played 30 games for Ipswich Town, scoring twice - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Both the manager and the way the club wants to go forward with their aims for the season, they intrigued me and I just want to be part of it.

“There was interest from Colchester about a week or so ago and once I heard that they were interested, I couldn’t wait to come here.

“I told my agent to sort it out for me – that’s what he did and now I’m here.

“The boys here are very good and I know them from last year, as well and the other lads as well.

“The squad is really good and I think it’ll be a very good season for us if we all gel together and we can see what happens.”