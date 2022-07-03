Watch highlights of Town's training game defeat to strong Arsenal side

Video

Ipswich Town were beaten 5-1 by Arsenal in a training game yesterday. You can watch the highlights here.

Sone Aluko scored the Blues’ goal, with Eddie Nketiah netting a hat-trick and Sambi Lokonga and Folarin Balogun scoring for the hosts.

Boss Kieran McKenna used different XIs in both halves, with Wes Burns returning to action for the first time following international duty with Wales.

George Edmundson, Kayden Jackson and Tyreece John-Jules were again not involved as they wait for their first minutes of pre-season.

Arsenal played a number of senior players during the training match, including Ben White, Hector Bellerin, Nicolas Pepe and former Ipswich loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Former Ipswich youngster Marcelo Flores was part of a younger side in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Kieran McKenna said: “It was a good exercise to finish the week off.

"We’ve had a really hard training week so they’ve tired a bit at the latter end of the day.

“Physically it was a really demanding game because when you play training games at training grounds the ball’s always in play. It comes back in straight away.

“To get 45 minutes into the 22 players was really good. It was a good way to finish off the week and sets up well for next week.

“I thought we put some good things together in the first half where we just needed to be a little bit sharper. In the second half we probably should have scored two or three goals but there was some good play.

“There’s lots to improve on as well, lots of things to improve on the ball and certainly defensively at times.

Wes Burns in action during Town's pre-season clash with Arsenal - Credit: ITFC

“But it’s a training exercise for us so we’re trying out a few different things and playing people in different positions to have a look at them and look at new relationships.

“We know it’s not all going to be perfectly smooth over the next couple of weeks and we don’t really want it to be. We want to iron out some things now and give ourselves some different solutions.”

Town head to Loughborough for a training camp next week, with their next pre-season match coming against West Ham on July 12.

Sam Morsy, pictured in action against Arsenal - Credit: ITFC

Arsenal first half: Leno, Bellerin, White, Mari, Cedric, Partey, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Pepe, Nketiah, Nelson.

Arsenal second half: Okonkwo, Walters, Kirk, Awe, Sousa, Smith, Oulad-M'Hand, Patino, Hutchinson, Balogun, Flores.

Town first half: Walton, Donacien, Ball, Ndaba, Vincent-Young, Harper, Morsy, Penney, Chaplin, Hughes (Armin), Ladapo.

Town second half: Hladky, Woolfenden, Burgess, Leigh, Burns, El Mizouni, Evans, Humphreys (Armin), Edwards, Aluko, Pigott.