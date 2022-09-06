'It's a vital part of the club' - Ashton and McKenna on Town's academy

News

Manager Kieran McKenna and CEO Mark Ashton have both insisted the academy remains central to success at Ipswich Town Football Club.

The Ipswich youth system has long been a cornerstone of the football club, with homegrown players at the heart of Sir Bobby Robson’s successful sides of the 1970s and 80s and many much-loved players coming through the Suffolk system in the years since.

The likes of Flynn Downes (Swansea, now West Ham), Andre Dozzell (QPR), Liam Gibbs (Norwich) and Tyreece Simpson (Huddersfield) have all left for teams in higher divisions in recent years, while Luke Woolfenden remains a central figure in Kieran McKenna’s squad of today.

Speaking at a fans’ forum at Portman Road on Monday evening, Ashton insisted producing young players is essential for the club, at a time when the Blues’ academy is in the middle of a thorough restructure following the American-backed takeover nearly 18 months ago.

“It’s a vital part of the football club and it’s really, really important to us,” Ashton said of the academy.

“I’ve been asked a lot of times about Category Two and Category One and, I’ll be honest, it doesn’t really matter. We just have to make sure we have the best infrastructure and develop plan we can have for our players.

“There is one job only for the people in the academy, which is to get those players ready for Kieran’s first-team as quickly as we possibly can.

“Yes, we’ve lost a few players but there are stories behind this that you don’t see.

“We had one of our young players, who is in the Under 14s/15s now, who in the summer was approached by one of the top six clubs in the Premier League. One of the big guns came in and offered the compensation, so we thought he was going to go.

“They offered him a lot of money, the player and his family met with the club and they also spoke to Kieran. Then they came back and said ‘no, the pathway is better at Ipswich, we’re staying’.

“You hear a lot about the players who leave but not so much about the players who see a better pathway here. If you think a pathway is going to be better at a top six Premier League club, rather than Ipswich Town you cannot be serious. With Kieran at the helm they have every opportunity to progress.

New Academy Manager at Ipswich Town, Dean Wright - Credit: Archant

“It’s really, really important to us. We’ve brought in Dean Wright as head of the academy and he’s reviewing everything at the moment. Like the rest of the club, there will be further changes within the academy to take it forward.

“But from a business perspective it’s a very, very important part of the football club.”

Asked if there are any plans to push the academy towards Category One status, from its current Category Two positions, Ashton replied: “Not at the moment.

“It’s probably not worth even considering that until the Premier League tell us what their long-term plans are for Category One, because then we would be moving towards something when we don’t really know what the future is going to look like.

“I think it’s more about what’s right for this football club and for Ipswich Town. How do we set our standards higher and make sure the individual team and development plans are in place? Once we have that done then we can look at the category status.

“At that point, if we deem Category One to be the right thing then we’ll go and do it. There’s no problem with that, but we have work to do internally to get us to the right standard before we do that.”

Kieran McKenna came through Tottenham's youth system - Credit: PA

In manager McKenna, Ipswich have a boss who came through Tottenham’s youth system as a young player, before being forced to retire early due to an ongoing hip injury. From there, he quickly started coaching in the Spurs and Manchester United academies prior to stepping up to senior level with the Red Devils, before then moving to Ipswich in December of 2021.

“Academies have been my upbringing in football, from being an academy player myself at a big club (Tottenham) to the large majority of my development as a coach being within academies,” McKenna said. “So it’s something very close to my heart.

“I really enjoy working with young players and bringing them into the first-team. Doing that can massively strengthen a football club because the connection between homegrown players and the fans is not something which can be replicated with anything else.

“When we do have a player at that level, or potentially at that level, then we have to look after them and provide a pathway for them as well as we possibly can.

“With that, we have to marry up the club goals, which is to get out of League One, to progress and to grow the first-team to get it back to where it belongs.

Luke Woolfenden has played more than 100 games for Ipswich Town - Credit: Ross Halls

“So it’s about marrying those goals up. I can assure you that any young player with the potential or capability to play for us will be very well looked after when they want to be here and be part of that journey.”

Youth graduates Corrie Ndaba (Burton), Elkan Baggott (Gillingham) and Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient) are all playing elsewhere on loan this season but, in addition to Woolfenden, the senior squad at Portman Road also includes teenager Cameron Humphreys.

“So far this season we’ve had Cameron play two competitive games already, performing very well,” McKenna said of the young midfielder.

“He’s a really important player for the future of the club, potentially. It’s important to say ‘potentially’ because he’s only 18 years old. There are very, very, very few 18-year-olds playing regularly in League One.

Cameron Humphreys is part of the Ipswich Town first-team squad - Credit: Ross Halls

“So for now we need to manage his development and make sure he gets the right amount of games and exposure but is also protected so he has the right training pathway away from the pitch.

“He’s certainly one at the moment who we see as an important member of the squad and we will work with him to map out his next six, 12 and 18 months.

“For me the academy is very important but the players have to have the potential to play for this team. There can’t be anything given, just because it’s an academy player, but when we do have a player of that ilk we will certainly do everything we can to give them the best chance to develop.”