News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ashton aims for 28,000 Portman Road crowds

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 5:00 PM March 30, 2022
Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton

Mark Ashton, buoyed by early season ticket sales - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has said he sees no reason the Football Club can't reach an average attendance at Portman Road of 28,000 fans.

Buoyed by positive early season ticket sale figures, Ashton was speaking at the third Fans' Forum on Tuesday night as he, manager Kieran McKenna and director of performance, Andy Rolls, took to the stage to speak to more than 140 supporters in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite, at Portman Road.

Town fans at head of the game.

So much going on at Portman Road, on and off the pitch. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Season ticket prices were announced last Friday and are on sale, with prices frozen. The uptake has already been extremely good, with Ashton especially thrilled at the amount of new season ticket holders coming on board.

"We're just 36 hours into those season ticket sales and we've sold over 2,000," Ashton said.

"And what's really interesting is that within the 2,000 we have sold in a day and a half, 41% are new season ticket sales. That bodes very, very well. There is lots to do. It is exciting times for your football club."

Such a large percentage of new sales is a huge boost to Ashton and all at the Club, with attendance figures continuing to impress, as McKenna's brand and style of football, as well as plenty going on off the pitch, bringing more fans back to Portman Road.

This Saturday, the Blues entertain Cambridge United in a League One clash, as Town look to keep up their play-off hopes.

"We're already at 22,000 plus for Cambridge," Ashton said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Williams joins from Man United as 'head of recruitment'
  2. 2 Road closed near Suffolk town after vehicle overturned in field
  3. 3 Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City
  1. 4 Final details for 146 homes in Suffolk village set for approval
  2. 5 Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK
  3. 6 See inside this amazing mill conversion for sale for half a million
  4. 7 ITFC Fans' Forum 3: What was said by McKenna, Ashton and Rolls
  5. 8 Town skipper Sam Morsy on Kieran McKenna's 'eye opening' methods and where it went wrong for Paul Cook
  6. 9 'Young, hungry, technical, athletic' - McKenna says summer signings could take Ipswich Town to a 'new level'
  7. 10 Drivers involved in road rage incident on A14 near Orwell Bridge

"This is top, top Championship attendances we are getting at Portman Road. We want more. I think we can genuinely get to something like a 28,000 average."

Celebrating Town fans.

Ipswich fans are enjoying Kieran McKenna's brand of football. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ashton knows that all the work that is going on at Portman Road, on and off the pitch, needs to have the fans' support running alongside.

McKenna's contribution as manager since he took over has been immense, with the team on the pitch putting together an unbeaten run that, while may end up being too late for a play-off place, is putting exciting markers down for next season.

"We've got a responsibility at this Football Club to inspire a generation," Ashton added.

"The lack of community work that has gone on for a decade in Ipswich, has seen Norwich and other football clubs come onto our patch and dominate. We have a responsibility to push back and engage with the next generation of fans.

"We have an absolute moment in time here to come together and rebuild your special football club and take it back to where it belongs."
 

Football
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Jan Etherington with her dog Jagger on Walberswick beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holiday Destinations

'Heaven on earth' - Suffolk beach named one of the best in England

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A cold weather front moved across the east coast on Sunday bringing snowfall to many parts, includin

Suffolk Live News

Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
This town cottage in Southwold is on the market for £1 million

Suffolk Live News

Look inside £1million cottage in Southwold with bags of character

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Land off Barking Road in Needham Market where plans have been lodged for 279 homes

Planning

Conservation group concerned new 279 homes plans will create 'new village'

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon