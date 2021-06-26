Ashton reveals Town are close to more additions

Published: 6:36 PM June 26, 2021 Updated: 6:38 PM June 26, 2021

Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton says more signings are on the way. Photo: Ross Halls - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town have signed two players in the last 24 hours - and chief executive Mark Ashton has revealed that more deals are close.

Box-to-box midfielder Rekeem Harper joined from Championship club West Brom for a fee of around £500k yesterday evening, with forward Macauley Bonne arriving on a season-long loan from Championship club QPR today.

They are the third and fourth signings of the transfer window, following the earlier arrivals of Wes Burns and Lee Evans, but there is still much more work to be done given that 19 senior players have departed since the end of last season.

Ashton, speaking to the club wesbite, said: “We are obviously delighted to get the deal done and welcome Macauley back to Ipswich Town.

"He has Championship experience and we wish him every success at this football club.

“It’s been a busy 24 hours and we are moving forward with one or two other additions as well that we hope to get over the line as soon as possible.”