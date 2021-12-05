Ashton to launch 'extensive search' for new boss after Cook sacking

Mark Ashton is looking to appoint his first Ipswich Town manager - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton is set to begin an 'extensive search' for a new manager after the sacking of Paul Cook.

Cook was relieved of his duties following Saturday's 0-0 draw with Barrow in the FA Cup, with the Blues' board moving quickly to make a change at a time when the club is stuck in League One's midtable.

It's understood a caretaker manager is likely to be in place for Tuesday's visit to Charlton Athletic, as Ashton ramps up the search for a new boss.

"Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone," Ashton said in a statement.

"I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests.

"At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the Club.

"I will communicate more to the media and our supporters on Monday."