Barry heads back to Villa after disappointing loan spell at Town

Mark Heath

Published: 4:50 PM January 3, 2022
Updated: 4:53 PM January 3, 2022
Louie Barry has played very little football since joining Ipswich on loan from Aston Villa

Louie Barry has returned to Aston Villa after a disappointing loan spell at Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix

Young forward Louie Barry has been recalled from his disappointing loan spell at Ipswich Town by parent club Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old talent signed to much fanfare from Town fans in the summer, boasting an impressive reputation as the 'next Jack Grealish' and a goal for the Villa first team against mighty Liverpool in the FA Cup.

But the subsequent unexpected arrival of Bersant Celina pushed Barry down the pecking order at Town, and he failed to make an impact.

He leaves having made just six appearances for the Blues, not starting since August and not featuring at all since November.

Louie Barry in action at Burton Albion.

Louie Barry played just six times for Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Both Birmingham Live and The Athletic report that he returned to Villa today, for talks with boss Steven Gerrard and loans manager Mile Jedinak.

It seems likely that Barry will go out on loan again, with League Two Swindon Town already linked.

His departure frees up a loan spot, should Town want to fill it in this month's transfer window.

Asked last week about Barry, new boss Kieran McKenna said: “Louie’s been training with us. He’s been training well. Louie is a player I know from watching academy football and watching England youths.

“He’s obviously a talented boy. He hasn’t played as much football as he would have hoped to have done but also will have learned an awful lot from his first move. I’ve had a couple of good discussions with him.

“I think the first loan move is very often about the experiences that you pick up off the pitch and everyone at the club speaks very highly of Louie and how he has conducted himself, and he’s positive about the experience that he’s had.

“We’re having conversations with Louie and he’s training with us, and we’re continuing to speak to him about what the best option for him is going forward.”

