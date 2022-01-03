Video
Barry heads back to Villa after disappointing loan spell at Town
- Credit: Pagepix
Young forward Louie Barry has been recalled from his disappointing loan spell at Ipswich Town by parent club Aston Villa.
The 18-year-old talent signed to much fanfare from Town fans in the summer, boasting an impressive reputation as the 'next Jack Grealish' and a goal for the Villa first team against mighty Liverpool in the FA Cup.
But the subsequent unexpected arrival of Bersant Celina pushed Barry down the pecking order at Town, and he failed to make an impact.
He leaves having made just six appearances for the Blues, not starting since August and not featuring at all since November.
Both Birmingham Live and The Athletic report that he returned to Villa today, for talks with boss Steven Gerrard and loans manager Mile Jedinak.
It seems likely that Barry will go out on loan again, with League Two Swindon Town already linked.
His departure frees up a loan spot, should Town want to fill it in this month's transfer window.
Asked last week about Barry, new boss Kieran McKenna said: “Louie’s been training with us. He’s been training well. Louie is a player I know from watching academy football and watching England youths.
“He’s obviously a talented boy. He hasn’t played as much football as he would have hoped to have done but also will have learned an awful lot from his first move. I’ve had a couple of good discussions with him.
“I think the first loan move is very often about the experiences that you pick up off the pitch and everyone at the club speaks very highly of Louie and how he has conducted himself, and he’s positive about the experience that he’s had.
Most Read
- 1 Shock after New Year's Day attack at high street address in Bury St Edmunds
- 2 Man found dead in the sea at Corton named
- 3 'Magical' New Year's Day baby born on living room floor
- 4 Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Suffolk and Essex
- 5 Mapped: Covid cases continue to soar across Suffolk and North Essex
- 6 'A manager like ours lifts everybody' - Penney on early days under McKenna
- 7 North Stander: For the first time in ages, I'm feeling really positive
- 8 13 young loan players McKenna could turn to
- 9 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Bury St Edmunds
- 10 Teen left with chipped tooth after being robbed by four men
“We’re having conversations with Louie and he’s training with us, and we’re continuing to speak to him about what the best option for him is going forward.”