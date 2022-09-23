Winner of League One goal of the month for August revealed

News

Tyreece John-Jules' effort at Shrewsbury was among the nominees for League One Goal of the Month in August - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The winner of the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month for August has been revealed this morning.

Ipswich Town's Tyreece John-Jules, who was shortlisted for his spectacular solo effort at Shrewsbury, missed out on the prize, which was won by Exeter City midfielder Harry Kite for his cracker in their 4-0 win over Port Vale on August 6.

You can watch that here..

Kite said: “I’m buzzing! Like I said at the time, I knew it was a sweet strike as soon as I hit it and to be able to win goal of the month in my first month in League One is a real privilege.

“There was one a bit like that in training a couple of days before that came out to me and I put too much on it and sliced it, so I thought there’s plenty of power on the ball so just try and direct it into the corner as much as I could and luckily I got really good contact on it.

“There was some great goals in there that I was up against so it makes it even sweeter.”

Exeter City's Harry Kite won the League One Goal of the Month award for August - Credit: Sky Bet

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “In a repeat of the League Two final day fixture, the result couldn’t have been any more different as Exeter & Port Vale met at St James’ Park, freed from the shackles of the title pressure and fresh from a summer break.

“Harry Kite’s superb volleyed finish really set the tone for the afternoon, with Exeter taking their first three points in League One and now adding the Goal of the Month award to the afternoon’s achievements.”

As well as seeing off John-Jules' effort, Kite's goal was also judged superior to strikes from Charlton Athletic’s Sean Clare and Wycombe Wanderers' Dominic Gape.