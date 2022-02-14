Award recognition for Town stars Burns and Walton

Wes Burns has been named League One's PFA player-of-the-month - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town wide-man Wes Burns has been named League One’s PFA fans’ player-of-the-month for January.

After James Norwood won the December award, Burns has been voted the January winner after scoring four goals in his five games during the opening month of the year.

The Welshman netted in the 4-0 victory at Gillingham before scoring again in the home victory over Accrington, then delivering both goals in a 2-0 success at AFC Wimbledon.

Burns has beaten Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Cole Stockton (Morecambe), Ross Stewart (Sunderland), Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) and Daniel Jebbison (Burton Albion) to win the prize.

Meanwhile, Town goalkeeper Christian Walton has been named in the division’s team-of-the-week following the Blues’ 0-0 draw at MK Dons.

Walton, who has now kept clean sheets in three-successive matches, made important saves in either half at Stadium MK as his side came away with a point.

The goalkeeper said after the game: "The lads are doing really well at the moment and I am enjoying playing my part.

“We are working on defensive shape a lot in training and it is showing. We all do our individual jobs and it has a good effect on the collective group."