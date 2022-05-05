Chaplin and Bakinson win monthly awards

Conor Chaplin and Tyreeq Bakinson have finished the season by picking up two of Ipswich Town’s monthly awards.

Chaplin won the player-of-the-month award for April, featuring in all six of the Blues matches and scoring in the games against Wigan and Crewe.

He picked up 42% of the vote, beating Wes Burns into second place. James Norwood was third, with Sam Morsy fourth.

Jumping for joy: Tyreeq Bakinson celebrates scoring Towns first. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bakinson’s award saw him claim the goal-of-the-month award for his long-range effort in the home victory over Charlton on the final day of the season.

It was Bakinson’s second Ipswich goal, following his strike at Doncaster, and it set Ipswich on their way to a 4-0 victory.

The midfielder’s strike was a clear winner of the monthly prize, voted for by supporters, gaining more than 80% of the vote.

Burns’ goal in the same game came second, while Norwood’s headed goal at Shrewsbury earlier in the month came third.