News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Chaplin and Bakinson win monthly awards

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 11:54 AM May 5, 2022
Updated: 12:01 PM May 5, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna puts an arm round Conor Chaplin after the game.

Conor Chaplin has been voted Town's player-of-the-month for April - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin and Tyreeq Bakinson have finished the season by picking up two of Ipswich Town’s monthly awards. 

Chaplin won the player-of-the-month award for April, featuring in all six of the Blues matches and scoring in the games against Wigan and Crewe. 

He picked up 42% of the vote, beating Wes Burns into second place. James Norwood was third, with Sam Morsy fourth. 

Jumping for joy: Tyreeq Bakinson celebrates scoring Towns first.

Jumping for joy: Tyreeq Bakinson celebrates scoring Towns first. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bakinson’s award saw him claim the goal-of-the-month award for his long-range effort in the home victory over Charlton on the final day of the season. 

It was Bakinson’s second Ipswich goal, following his strike at Doncaster, and it set Ipswich on their way to a 4-0 victory. 

The midfielder’s strike was a clear winner of the monthly prize, voted for by supporters, gaining more than 80% of the vote. 

Burns’ goal in the same game came second, while Norwood’s headed goal at Shrewsbury earlier in the month came third. 

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Bury St Edmunds, Abbey Gardens feature.

Suffolk Live News

The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Suffolk revealed

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna looks on.

Football

McKenna current second favourite for Watford job

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Caravans and camper vans lined Undercliff Road East in Felixstowe over the Easter weekend 

East Suffolk Council

Talks to take place over campervans parking on seafront

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham

What makes this Suffolk’s most star-studded school?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon