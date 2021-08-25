Mike Bacon: The Blues are so close to that perfect footballing storm

Opinion

Published: 12:00 PM August 25, 2021

The Town are going to win on Saturday.

There. I've said it. But I also believe it.

It will be just the win the team needs ahead of a tough trip to Wycombe the Saturday afterwards.

Why do I think so?

Scott Fraser celebrates against Morecambe. That first win is just around the corner, hopefully this weekend - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Because I've seen nothing to suggest Town couldn't have won three games by now. Then, of course, like you, I've witnessed us winning none because of silly mistakes at the back, missing gilt-edged chances and penalties.

The tide simply has to turn.

Also, let me make it clear. It's nothing to do with Town's opponents on Saturday that I think we will simply turn up and win - in this case AFC Wimbledon, who have enjoyed a steady start to the season. It's everything to do with the fact another big crowd will be in good voice, the quality in the team is already clear and quality always shines through - and we have Kyle Edwards!

Yes, my head is above the parapet with my win prediction and, as much as I would have loved the team to have been involved in Carabao Cup action this week, they weren't - so a full training week it has been then.

Will that make a difference?

Well, Paul Cook seems to suggest it will and, as I've said many times in this column, his position at Portman Road is not up for discussion.

Paul Cook. Was looking forward to a full week on the training field - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

I heard the boos at the end of the game against MK Dons. Am I surprised? No, not really. Remember, we are supporters of a club that has failed to achieve in more than a decade. We should be Championship at the very worse.

Everyone who comes to Portman Road, whether as a new Blue, or an opponent, tells us Ipswich Town shouldn't be where they are. They are trying to be nice, but we simply don't need to be told anymore. We know. That's why we get so frustrated.

Jumping for joy: Macauley Bonne celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

However, I'm not a great fan of booing at anytime, especially when we haven't actually lost a game. Yet, as I say, I sadly understand. Years and years of mediocrity is having that effect on some of our fans that even a 2-2 draw is deemed worth a boo.

You can't say going to Portman Road these days isn't entertaining though.

I was talking to a couple of season ticket holders this week who, while disappointed at the results, were waxing lyrical about their afternoon's fayre. And while, yes football is a results-driven business, entertainment should be right up there as well, as key.

And we've got Kyle Edwards... - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

It was all happening against the Dons. Reporting on the game, myself and Mr Watson hardly had time to look up before looking back down typing and tweeting away.

The entertainment is nine out of 10, the results are four out of ten right now. That makes it sound as though we are miles away from the perfect storm for a football fan of fun-filled entertainment AND winning football. But we're not.

Around 1,700 Ipswich Town fans were at Burton on Saturday and the away end is once again sold out at Cheltenham tonight. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

So, again, as I said last week, we hang on in there and support to the hilt. Because we also all know that the 'gel' factor and making silly mistakes can't - and won't - be allowed to go on for ever. It can't go on for ever.

And look at our squad. It's decent, it's very decent. Last week we had Joe Pigott, Louie Barry and Tom Carroll all on the bench. We have players out injured. There is nothing for us to be frightened or concerned about - apart from getting over that line for that first win and everyone heaving a huge sigh of relief.

We'll win on Saturday.

When you have players like Joe Pigott on the bench, that's a strong League One squad - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

And I'm not saying if - nae when - we do, everything in the garden is all suddenly rosy, because we have not made the start we should have done. Hopefully, though we have learned much.

So, let's hope Edwards, Macauley Bonne, Scott Fraser et al, weave their magic on Saturday and we can start talking about something other than gels, patience and 'a full week's training'.

I know so many fans' cups are half full and plenty are half empty. We badly need our cups full to over-brimming with positivity and hope.

I believe we are not that far away.

Up the Town