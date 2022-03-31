Mike Bacon: McKenna & Morsy and a developing bond

Expert opinion

I've always been of the belief that the relationship between a team's manager and the team captain is highly significant.

As someone who can go back a few years at Portman Road, I remember only too well the bond Sir Bobby Robson and skipper Mick Mills enjoyed. George Burley and Matt Holland, Mick McCarthy and Luke Chambers if you want to bring it more up to date.

And for me there are definite signs that the bond between Kieran McKenna and his skipper Sam Morsy is growing stronger every week.

Morsy loves leading on the pitch, McKenna has seen that. He knows the importance of that. Remember, McKenna has spent plenty of time with Ole Gunnar Solskjær over the years.

I'd be surprised if he and Solskjær hadn't had at least one conversation about United legend manager Sir Alex Ferguson - and his skipper, Roy Keane.

Things may not have always been perfect between the two of them, but Keane was Sir Alex's right-hand man when it came to performances on the pitch. Two leaders, one result.

You see a manager needs not just a captain he can trust, but one other player's respect. Morsy has that respect. It's just what McKenna needs. And vice versa.

The gritty midfielder's performances continue to improve for the Blues. His actions on the pitch, either giving praise or grief to team-mates, is there for all to see.

There is also the fact there is just five years difference between them. Significant? Well, maybe because in strange quirk of fate, Morsy is the experienced player while McKenna is the inexperienced manager, although Morsy clearly sees McKenna differently

“People may say he's an inexperienced manager, but he’s been preparing for this role for the last 10 to 13 years, or whatever it is, since he started coaching. He’s definitely not inexperienced. You can see he’s learnt from the best," Morsy said this week.

While Town continue to try and gatecrash the League One play-offs, a win over Cambridge United on Saturday is, like all games Town have still to play, a must-win fixture.

It's only going to take one slip-up for the bubble to finally burst, which will be a shame because many of us are enjoying the ride right now, even if we know it is likely to come to an end just short of that top-six place.

Going back to last week, I don't know about you, but I really enjoyed Paul Mariner Day at Portman Road. The atmosphere, the Fanzone, the Mariner tributes and of course the win.

It helped it was a glorious sunny afternoon and of course Town won. But it all just felt so good.

We definitely have our football club back again, of that there is little doubt.