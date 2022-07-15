Mike Bacon: Having KVY back could feel like a new signing for McKenna

Expert opinion

Kane Vincent-Young and Flynn Downes in action against each other on Tuesday night. For Kieran McKenna, could KVY feel like a new signing? - Credit: Steve Waller - StephenWaller.com

I remember interviewing Kane Vincent-Young for the Kings of Anglia magazine a couple of years ago now.

He'd not long arrived from Colchester United on a four-year deal and all in the world was looking good for a young man who, as I found out as we chatted, is not only good at languages, but is polite, well mannered and I sensed, a popular figure with team-mates and fans alike. It was easy to see why.

A real talent then, and now, we were all looking forward to seeing the marauding full-back, or wing-back, charge up and down the right-hand side for Town, getting in crosses, taking players on, even netting the odd goal.

Town players celebrate with Kane Vincent-Young after he had pulled a goal back for Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

As we know, injuries have held those dreams back for him. Having joined Town in the summer of 2019, KVY hasn't made 40 appearances yet for the Blues after a flying start with the club under Paul Lambert.

But is that all set to change? I do hope so. Town fans certainly hope so.

Yep, if there is one thing I'm already so glad to be watching and reading about this pre-season, it is the re-emergence of KVY. A player I, and I know many of you, rate highly.

Against West Ham on Tuesday night he was on the scoresheet, and almost had a second. He had already impressed during the second half against Needham Market in the opening pre-season game of the season.

Having KVY back could feel like a new signing for Kieran McKenna, I'm sure of that, and I'm so excited for him that hopefully his injury torments are behind him because at 26 years of age he's coming into his prime.

Okay, so Wes Burns is currently doing a super job on that right-hand side, but who knows what KVY can bring given an opportunity? McKenna even mentioned about him able to play in a back three at the end of last season. Could he play just behind Burns? Time will tell.

With Lee Evans on the comeback trail, as well as George Edmundson and Kayden Jackson also back getting the minutes in, McKenna is going to be in a very unenviable position to pick his starting XI against Bolton in a few weeks.

Kayden Jackson fires a cross across the goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Then again, that's how all managers say they like things and I know McKenna will be no different. Because a strong squad is what Town are going to need this season if they are to at last get out of League One.

Will there be more signings? Well, I think there will and if a couple of them are strong ones, Ipswich really can go into the new season with even more momentum and confidence than they enjoy now.

It's not long to go. The boys are back at Portman Road, the squad numbers are on their way. Even the new dug-outs are all shiny and happy. I've even heard rumblings about extra mash in the press room!

Tick-tock, we're almost there.

Conor Gallagher on the bench for England, while on loan at Palace from Chelsea. - Credit: PA

I've always had a thing about players going out on loan and grabbing their chance.

I know going on loan doesn't always work, Armando Dobra's time at Colchester United will have been a learning curve for him, but he didn't get enough minutes on the pitch.

However, in general I think the positives outweigh the negatives for loan players.

For instance, the likes of Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden have certainly done themselves no harm going out on loan. Tyreece Simpson hasn't done his stature any harm, and further up the tree, David Beckham, Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, just to name three superstars of the game, all went out on loan to clubs further down the pyramid, before their big breakthroughs.

So, while Chelsea's Conor Gallagher didn't drop down the pyramid to go on loan to Crystal Palace last season, he did part with his boyhood club for a season to do so.

But what an impact the 22-year-old made. There can't be many players who go out on loan and then get picked to play for their country while at their loan club. But Gallagher did just that.

He's back at Stamford Bridge now this season. The young Englishman deserves every opportunity in Thomas Tuchel's side.