Mike Bacon: Get up, stay up - Ipswich would do well in the Championship

Expert opinion

The more I look at this season's Championship, the more important I feel Town need to be back in it - ASAP. No pressure Kieran, you understand.

Looking at the early table, the Championship is a place Ipswich Town don't just need to be, but would survive comfortably should they get there.

I've long thought the gaps between leagues is often greater than some people make out. Yes, the difference in quality between Premier League teams and Championship ones is huge. To get promoted into the Premier League is great, but newly-promoted teams only have the aim to survive once there.

Michael Smith scores the winner during the second half at Rotherham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

And I used to think that about the Championship and League One, not helped by yo-yo clubs like Rotherham and Wigan in recent years, who have gone in between both leagues with regularity.

But now, things appear to have changed.

Just take a look at the current Championship table. Last season's promoted sides, Sunderland, Rotherham and Wigan are all top 12. Sunderland are fifth, Rotherham eighth. Will any of them get relegated? Maybe, but doubtful. And from next season, they can then build further.

It proves the point that promotion for Ipswich Town this season, however it is achieved, has the potential to be the beginning of a new era for the club. Back in the Championship, but with owners and a management team who want more than just to survive.

Which is why getting out of League One is so vital, and leads me nicely onto a most juicy of fixtures this weekend with the visit of Danny Cowley's Portsmouth to Portman Road.

Will this be the one? Will this be the one that pushes all those nagging doubts aside about beating League One's top sides?

Ipswich players show their disappointment after the loss at Plymouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

I know Town's inability to beat those around them at the top are only stats, but they are damning ones, Town badly need to beat the top teams to give themselves a solid shot at promotion.

Quite rightly McKenna won't focus on negative stats like that, but he has to find a way. Because I'm convinced if he does, the sky is the limit this season and beyond.

October could be quite a month for the Blues. If they can get past Pompey and Cambridge United on Tuesday night, I can see confidence continuing to rise and wins incoming right, left and centre.

Wes Burns celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

It's a shame Wes Burns didn't get a look-in for Wales this week.

And I know many Town fans feel, 'what was the point of him being there?' I get that, but for Burns to train and work with good players, including the likes of Gareth Bale, will only improve him as a player.

And, while he will benefit from that so will Ipswich Town.

Town miss Wes Burns when he's not playing. He's key to the way the Blues play, his pace, trickery, character on the pitch. Hopefully now he's back, Ipswich will reap the benefits of his international experiences.

Ipswich Witches rider Troy Batchelor, will be in action for Ipswich in the play-offs this week at Foxhall. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

It would be remiss of me not to mention it.

But tomorrow night, Ipswich Witches - the town's other professional sports club - are in action at Foxhall, as they begin their speedway Premiership play-off hopes - against Belle Vue Aces.

There has long been a good association between the football club and speedway club in Ipswich, going back many years when John Berry's Witches and Bobby Robson's Blues brought glory to the town in the '70s and '80s.

Well, Chris Louis' Ipswich Witches are trying to do the same again. If you fancy a night out at the speedway tomorrow evening, why not? A big Witches win, followed by a Town triumph over Pompey on Saturday... the perfect combo. See you there!