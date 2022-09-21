Mike Bacon: Kieran McKenna is helping heal the heartaches

Expert opinion

Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna before the game on the opening day at Portman Road against Bolton Wanderers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Bit by bit, game by game, moment by moment, Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town are chipping away at the recent past and giving us renewed hope for the future.

The Blues are starting to bury the shocking moments of this last decade at Portman Road. Relegation, embarrassing cup defeats, unable to compete physically, excuses, more excuses and idle promises.

So, while a win against an Arsenal U21 team is hardly going to set the pulses racing either now, or come the end of this season, it's another small step in the right direction of ridding those recent heartaches.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna embraces Freddie Ladapo. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

A new era, a new mantra, a new philosophy. Town are mugs no more - whoever they play.

For me, the Arsenal victory was, in differing ways you understand, akin to the win at Accrington. A strong Accrington side on their own turf, a young, vibrant Arsenal U21s at Portman Road. Two completely different tests, both negotiated safely by a squad, not just team, of Town players, who all know their role.

What a sea change.

This time last season Town had already lost to West Ham U21s in the Papa John's, were set to lose on penalties to Arsenal U21s further down the line and non-league Barrow in the FA Cup. By October last year, the Blues had already lost at Burton, Cheltenham and Accrington, away, in the league.

As for the nine seasons before? Write the highlights on a postcard.

Not that this season has been perfect. There was that blip against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup - so far the Blues only defeat of the season.

Dominic Ball nets against Arsenal U21s. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

'The reality is, it’s not a priority at the moment', McKenna said after that U's defeat. Ouch! We'd heard that before, or something similar from recent managers. But this is a different manager still, and McKenna's made sure it's been a different reaction, a different mindset.

He appears good at one thing - learning fast. The Northampton 6-0 thrashing and this week's Arsenal U21 victory in the Papa John's, means the Colchester defeat, which was before both those games, is now a distant memory.

There is still a long way to go, of course, and losing a two-goal lead at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday left me - and no doubt many of you - still wondering why we can't see off these bigger sides in League One - yet. It will have left McKenna thinking the same.

But you and I know that day of victory over a top side is coming.

So, Town march on to what is a potentially thrilling run of fixtures ahead. Plymouth, away, on Sunday, Portsmouth at home on October 1, followed by Cambridge United at Portman Road three days later. Teams in third, second and ninth as we speak.

This is nowhere near the business end of the season, but Town's start to the campaign means they have a chance to lay down a huge marker - one they so nearly laid down at Hillsborough on Saturday.

We're ten games in after this weekend. That's when most managers say they take a look at the league table.

Rarely does a team in the bottom half end up promoted from this point. What you see now, is what you are likely to get come May. I would suggest only current bottom-half Wycombe, Oxford and MK Dons are capable of big pushes.

Ipswich Town's players have got the start they wanted. McKenna has got the start he wanted. We've all got the started we wanted.

Wow! What a season we have ahead.