Baggott extends Town stay with new long-term deal
- Credit: ITFC
Ipswich Town have extended the contract of promising teenager Elkan Baggott.
The defender was due to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Portman Road but has now signed an extended deal, taking him through to the summer of 2025. The club also hold the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.
The 19-year-old is highly regarded and made his league debut for the club at Rotherham in April, before featuring again on the final day of the season against Charlton.
Since then, the Indonesia international has won further caps for his country, scoring against Nepal to help them reach next year’s Asian Cup finals.
“I’m buzzing to have signed a new contract," the defender said.
“It’s been a great few days for me and I am delighted to have committed my future to the Club. I want to thank the gaffer as he has really helped me improve as a player since coming in. I would also like to thank the people around me, and close to me, who always give me support.
“My aim for next season is to play as much football as possible, whether that’s here or if the right loan opportunity comes up.”
Town boss Kieran McKenna has previously suggested Baggott is likely to spend next season out on loan.
Most Read
- 1 A140 closed as hot weather makes road unsafe
- 2 Man, 39, dies after crashing car into lorry parked in layby on A14
- 3 Much-loved Suffolk pub to reopen after seven years
- 4 Atay leaves Town for Premier League alongside another ex-Town coach
- 5 First glimpse of new kit... as release date revealed
- 6 Man arrested after drugs, cash and weapon found at west Suffolk home
- 7 Ipswich Town launch new home and away Umbro kits
- 8 86 homes set for Suffolk village as planners urge approval
- 9 Where to see iconic Hurricane planes fly over Suffolk this weekend
- 10 Man arrested after 24-year-old Suffolk woman killed in crash
IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS
*Known 12-month extension option.
2022
Hughes (end of year)
2023
Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Aluko, Ndaba*, Penney*, Dobra*, Simpson, Chirewa, Morris
2024
Walton*, Hladky, Burgess*, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper*, El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott, Jackson, Ball
2025
Edmundson, Burns, Woolfenden, Ladapo, Humphreys, Baggott*