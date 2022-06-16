Baggott extends Town stay with new long-term deal

Ipswich Town have extended the contract of promising teenager Elkan Baggott.

The defender was due to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Portman Road but has now signed an extended deal, taking him through to the summer of 2025. The club also hold the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded and made his league debut for the club at Rotherham in April, before featuring again on the final day of the season against Charlton.

Since then, the Indonesia international has won further caps for his country, scoring against Nepal to help them reach next year’s Asian Cup finals.

“I’m buzzing to have signed a new contract," the defender said.

“It’s been a great few days for me and I am delighted to have committed my future to the Club. I want to thank the gaffer as he has really helped me improve as a player since coming in. I would also like to thank the people around me, and close to me, who always give me support.

“My aim for next season is to play as much football as possible, whether that’s here or if the right loan opportunity comes up.”

Town boss Kieran McKenna has previously suggested Baggott is likely to spend next season out on loan.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

*Known 12-month extension option.

2022

Hughes (end of year)

2023

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Aluko, Ndaba*, Penney*, Dobra*, Simpson, Chirewa, Morris

2024

Walton*, Hladky, Burgess*, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper*, El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott, Jackson, Ball

2025

Edmundson, Burns, Woolfenden, Ladapo, Humphreys, Baggott*