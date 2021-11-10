Clements on fighting for league minutes, going out on loan and the 'dream come true' of playing for Town

Bailey Clements has set his sights on league football after another solid outing for the Ipswich Town first-team.

The 20-year-old came off the bench at half-time in the Blues’ Papa John’s Trophy success over Colchester, looking calm and composed throughout his 45 minutes, as the left-back defended well and played his part in an attacking sense during the second half.

It was the academy graduate’s second appearance of the season, following a similarly impressive display against Newport in August, with the youngster hopeful he is taking steps towards League One football.

Bailey Clements, pictured on his debut at Luton in 2019 - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

He knows it’s a tough ask, though, with Hayden Coulson and Matt Penney ahead of him in the pecking order and the likes of Cameron Burgess, Janoi Donacien, Kane Vincent-Young and Myles Kenlock all capable of playing at left-back.

“I don’t see a reason why not,” Clements said, when asked if believes he could handle League One football.

“There’s obviously a lot of tough competition to get into the team and I’d have to earn the right to play, but I feel like I've produced the performances which might give me a chance.

“You have to look at the squad here and understand there are very good players around me who are also deserving the right to play, so I have to take the opportunities when they come.

“The first-team is a very welcoming, happy, environment to be involved in and everyone is jovial. It’s nice to get the call-up.

“I feel like I have to produce with every opportunity I get here and do all I can to be in the manager’s mind.

“I was happy with my performance and I felt like I offered a lot going forward and kept it solid at the back.

“This competition gives us an opportunity to play games and hopefully, now we’ve made it into another round, it will do again.”

Clements, who made his Ipswich debut at Luton in 2019, has spent time on loan at Hemel Hempstead and Dagenham & Redbridge in non-league but believes he could benefit from some time in League Two.

Clements started against Newport in August - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

“I think I’m definitely capable of going to a league club on loan, but that hasn’t happened yet,” he said.

“If that’s the next step for my career, to help me get into the first-team here, then that’s what I have to do.”

Clements is a former Northgate High School pupil, following in the footsteps of Luke Hyam and Liam Trotter, and had a season ticket at Portman Road before joining the club full-time five years ago.

“It means the world to me,” he said, discussing playing for Town’s first-team. “It’s all I’ve ever dreamt of.

“I live a minute from the training ground and used to be a season ticket holder. Everything is Ipswich for me.

Clements, pictured during Town's tour of Germany in 2019 - Credit: Archant

“But playing at Portman Road feels very normal for me because this is my fifth year full-time, so I’m used to the environment and feel at home. It’s always an honour to play at Portman Road, though.

“I feel like I’ve come a long way since my debut at Luton, which wasn’t my finest game. I’ve come a long way physically, mentally and technically as well so I feel like I’ve got better in all departments.

“I always like to work on getting forward and joining in the play. I should probably get more goals and assists than I do but if I keep getting in the areas then they can come.”