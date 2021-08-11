'We're always learning under the manager' - Clements on his first-team goal and Town's Newport loss

Published: 9:54 AM August 11, 2021 Updated: 10:34 AM August 11, 2021

Bailey Clements is hopeful of a big season of progression in Ipswich Town colours after impressing in the Blues’ Carabao Cup loss to Newport.

The academy graduate was an attacking threat during the defeat by the League Two side, on a night which saw him make his first professional appearance for the club since his debut at Luton two years ago.

Clements, 20, was one of a number of young players given their chance and he, along with Cameron Humphreys and Armando Dobra, will be hoping to impress manager Paul Cook and force their way into his senior thinking.

“It’s an amazing experience and you’re always learning under the manager, who has been really positive with all of us young lads and is giving us the confidence to improve and kick on,” Clements said.

Town manager Paul Cook speaking with the fourth official. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

“A lot of us maybe haven’t played as many minutes as we would have liked, but getting minutes under the belt is really important.

“I want to play as much as I can. This is a big year for me and I’m not too sure it has in store for me yet. Hopefully we’ll find out soon.”

On the game itself, which saw Town lose to Timmy Abraham’s goal after just four minutes, but then go on to dominate the contest, he said: “It’s a disappointing night but very positive as well at the same time, with a lot of us young lads getting minutes in the first-team. We had everything but a goal to go with the performance.

“We dominated the game from their goal until the end and we deserved to win, really. I can’t remember a shot they’ve had, apart from the goal. Maybe there was a little lack of quality towards the end but we deserved to score.

“Since I’ve been a scholar I’ve been playing with Corrie and we know each other’s games and Dobs and Idris are all the same age. Cam (Humphreys) has come through this year and done really well and I’ve been playing with these boys a long time now.

“We moved the ball really well and were patient in our play. We were maybe a little sloppy towards the end but we did well.”