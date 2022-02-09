'The squad is amazing' - match-winner Bakinson on his start at Town and returning skipper Morsy

Tyreeq Bakinson celebrates opening the scoring for Ipswich at Doncaster - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Match-winner Tyreeq Bakinson hopes he has done enough to secure a starting spot alongside Sam Morsy when the skipper returns from suspension.

The Bristol City loanee scored the only goal as the Blues won 1-0 at Doncaster last night, putting in his best Ipswich display in the middle of the pitch in the process.

Bakinson has already started games alongside Lee Evans, Tom Carroll and Idris El Mizouni during his short time at Town and, with Morsy set to return at MK Dons on Saturday, is keen to complete the midfield set.

“I’ve played with quite a few partners already in midfield so it’s about learning how everyone works and striking up partnerships,” he said. “I think it worked quite well with Lee.

“It’s a great thing (having Morsy back) because we want quality and the best players on the pitch. Even if I’m not starting or if any of the others aren’t playing then we’ll all support each other. Whether it’s from the start or as a sub, we’ll push each other.

“I’ve been training with him (Morsy) this whole time and you can really see how good he is as a player.

“It will help the team when he’s back. The squad is amazing so sometimes that quality is needed to come on from the bench and change the game. Everyone’s pointing in the same direction so, even if you don’t start, you still feel part of the team and want to help.

“It’s the manager’s choice but I feel like I’m playing good football and the team is too, so we’ll see what happens at the weekend.”

Bakinson’s winner came as he tapped home from close range, after Macauley Bonne’s header at goal was pushed into his path by Doncaster keeper Jonathan Mitchell.

“It was a worldie,” Bakinson joked. “On a personal note I’m buzzing to get the winner but it’s most important the team got the three points and we take that back home.

“I tried to gamble and guess where the ball would land. Fortunately it fell to me.

“I’m still finding my feet so hopefully I can show the manager, fans and other players I have more in the tank. Hopefully everyone can see my all-round play and I can score some more goals, too.

“Hopefully I can score a few more goals. 1-0 wins away from home are so important and hopefully we can get a few more.

“If we keep clean sheets we feel like we can score goals, so it’s a good foundation.”

Tyreeq Bakinson puts some pressure on at Doncaster - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Victory in South Yorkshire moved Town two points closer to the League One play-off places, with the gap now sixth heading into Saturday’s clash with MK Dons.

“I think for us it’s a momentum thing,” Bakinson said. “We’ll take each game as it comes and see where it takes us.

“We’re all pushing in the same direction.

“We need to take each game as it comes, try to win every game and keep climbing up.

“We have a great squad with a lot of quality. Let’s see where it takes us.”