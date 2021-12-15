News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Barrow v Ipswich Town as it unfolds

Stuart Watson

Published: 6:00 PM December 15, 2021
Updated: 6:04 PM December 15, 2021
Toto Nsiala and Offrande Zanzala battle.

Ipswich Town and Barrow drew 0-0 at Portman Road 11 days ago. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town take on League Two side Barrow in an FA Cup second round replay at Holker Street tonight (7.45pm ko).

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Portman Road 11 days ago, with Ipswich sacking manager Paul Cook in the wake of that result.

Tonight could be John McGreal's last game as interim boss of the Blues ahead of Saturday's big League One home clash against Sunderland.

The winner's of tonight's tie will travel to Championship club Barnsley in the third round on January 8.

