Matchday Live: Barrow v Ipswich Town as it unfolds

Live

Ipswich Town take on League Two side Barrow in an FA Cup second round replay at Holker Street tonight (7.45pm ko).

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Portman Road 11 days ago, with Ipswich sacking manager Paul Cook in the wake of that result.

Tonight could be John McGreal's last game as interim boss of the Blues ahead of Saturday's big League One home clash against Sunderland.

The winner's of tonight's tie will travel to Championship club Barnsley in the third round on January 8.