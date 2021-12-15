News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Channel, pundits, time - how you can watch Town's trip to Barrow live later

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:00 PM December 15, 2021
Joe Pigott, Cameron Burgess and Macauley Bonne, looking downbeat after the 0-0 against Barrow.

Ipswich Town head to Barrow for an FA Cup Second Round Replay tonight - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town travel to Barrow AFC for an FA Cup Second Round Replay tonight - here's how you can watch the game live...

When and where

The game, at the Dunes Hotel Stadium, will be shown live on ITV4.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm, with tonight's TV coverage starting at 7pm.

Terry Butcher believes the football season should be concluded once the coronavirus crisis is over.

Town legend Terry Butcher will be one of the pundits, alongside former Norwich and Barrow star Grant Holt - Credit: Archant

Old enemies

Mark Pougatch will front the coverage, with Town legend Terry Butcher one of the pundits on the night.

Alongside him will be Town nemesis and ex-Barrow and Norwich player Grant Holt.

Most Read

  1. 1 Six arrested and pub stripped of licence after police crackdown
  2. 2 Seven confirmed Omicron cases in Suffolk with over 400 more suspected
  3. 3 Town team news ahead of Barrow FA Cup replay
  1. 4 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  2. 5 Husband killed wife before taking his own life, coroner concludes
  3. 6 'They'll need to go back to basics' - Butcher on Town manager search
  4. 7 Half-brothers dodged £360,000 VAT bill after lying about car sales income
  5. 8 McGreal on whether he might still be in charge for Sunderland visit
  6. 9 Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss
  7. 10 Terrestrial TV, the FA Cup and Ipswich Town... hold on tight folks

Commentary team

Sam Matterface and ex-Arsenal star Lee Dixon will be behind the microphone calling the action later.

Preview

You can read Stuart Watson's match preview here.

  

Ipswich Town FA Cup
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new cafe and shop will open on the edge of Metfield

Retail

Village set to welcome Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and shop

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Pasture land at Peasenhall where 12 homes could be built

East Suffolk Council

Objections lodged over plans for affordable homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Yvonne Norcott

NHS

Suffolk woman who survived two liver transplants died suddenly from sepsis

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Steam engines parade through town at Leiston Long Shop Steam Up day. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Heritage

Urgent repairs proposed for much-loved slice of Suffolk history

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon