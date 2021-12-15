Channel, pundits, time - how you can watch Town's trip to Barrow live later

Ipswich Town head to Barrow for an FA Cup Second Round Replay tonight - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town travel to Barrow AFC for an FA Cup Second Round Replay tonight - here's how you can watch the game live...

When and where

The game, at the Dunes Hotel Stadium, will be shown live on ITV4.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm, with tonight's TV coverage starting at 7pm.

Town legend Terry Butcher will be one of the pundits, alongside former Norwich and Barrow star Grant Holt - Credit: Archant

Old enemies

Mark Pougatch will front the coverage, with Town legend Terry Butcher one of the pundits on the night.

Alongside him will be Town nemesis and ex-Barrow and Norwich player Grant Holt.

Commentary team

Sam Matterface and ex-Arsenal star Lee Dixon will be behind the microphone calling the action later.

Preview

