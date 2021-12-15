Channel, pundits, time - how you can watch Town's trip to Barrow live later
Published: 12:00 PM December 15, 2021
Ipswich Town travel to Barrow AFC for an FA Cup Second Round Replay tonight - here's how you can watch the game live...
When and where
The game, at the Dunes Hotel Stadium, will be shown live on ITV4.
The match kicks off at 7.45pm, with tonight's TV coverage starting at 7pm.
Old enemies
Mark Pougatch will front the coverage, with Town legend Terry Butcher one of the pundits on the night.
Alongside him will be Town nemesis and ex-Barrow and Norwich player Grant Holt.
Commentary team
Sam Matterface and ex-Arsenal star Lee Dixon will be behind the microphone calling the action later.
Preview
You can read Stuart Watson's match preview here.