News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Cotter returns to Town as Chelmsford loan spell ends

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:33 PM January 8, 2021    Updated: 5:40 PM January 8, 2021
Barry Cotter has joined Chelmsford City on a month's loan from Ipswich Town. Picture: CHELMSFORDCITY

Barry Cotter has returned from his loan spell at Chelmsford City - Credit: CHELMSFORDCITYFC

Barry Cotter has returned to Ipswich Town after his loan at Chelmsford City came to an end.  

The Irish right-back, who made his senior debut for the Blues in Mick McCarthy’s final game in charge in April 2018, played seven games for the Essex non-leaguers but will now head back to Suffolk. 

The loan had always been due to end this month.

The 22-year-old, signed from Limerick in 2018, has played a total of four games for Ipswich, including scoring the winning penalty at Peterborough in the EFL Trophy last season and is out of contract at the end of the campaign. 

Despite showing his ability on a number of occasions, both in the first-team and Under 23s, he’s never been able to force his way into Paul Lambert’s senior plans. 

He’s likely to leave the club when his contract expires this summer having previously come close to a permanent move to tomorrow’s opponents, Swindon, in January 2019 and having a trial with Leyton Orient earlier this year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres
  2. 2 Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus
  3. 3 People in Suffolk could face checks during latest Covid lockdown, police warn
  1. 4 Suffolk records 3,700 new cases in a week as rates continue to rise
  2. 5 Town have 'close to a full-strength squad' as army of injured players make significant progress
  3. 6 Mum stole cash from child's football club to fund her lifestyle
  4. 7 Road still closed 10 hours after crash leaves two with life-threatening injuries
  5. 8 11 players that could fit the bill for Ipswich Town this January window
  6. 9 Mapped: Where the coronavirus vaccines will be administered in Suffolk
  7. 10 Family moving home fined £900 for driving overweight van on A14
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding

Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Trinity Park to be used as one of 13 vaccine hubs in Suffolk

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Visitors to Suffolk coast 'cannot hide' as lockdown comes into force

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Covid cases double in Suffolk in a week - with 3,400 more positive tests

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus