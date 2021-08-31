News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Town defender Cotter signs for new club on deadline day

Andy Warren

Published: 4:25 PM August 31, 2021   
Barry Cotter has joined a new club after leaving Ipswich Town - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Former Ipswich Town defender Barry Cotter has a new club on transfer deadline day. 

The 22-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Town by mutual consent in March but has now signed for Shamrock Rovers in his homeland. 

The Irishman made just four appearances during his time at Town, despite impressing on his debut in April 2018, but will now continue his career in the Irish top flight. 

Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley said: “We are delighted to sign Barry, he has many of the attributes we look for in a player and we look forward to working with him”. 

Cotter joins at a time when his new club top the League of Ireland Premier Division table.

Following his Ipswich exit earlier this year, the defender tweeted: "Thanks @IpswichTown! Great club and quality people inside there, quick thanks to the academy for everything done for me on and off the pitch I’ll always be grateful for the relationships, guidance and the advice! Hope to see ye back where yis belong, All the best." 

During his time in Suffolk, Cotter also spent a spell on loan at Chelmsford City. 

