News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'Great club and quality people... I’ll always be grateful ' - Cotter leaves Town by mutual consent

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:54 PM March 22, 2021    Updated: 6:28 PM March 22, 2021
Barry Cotter rues a missed chance late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWA

Barry Cotter has left Ipswich Town by mutual consent - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Barry Cotter has left Ipswich Town by mutual consent. 

The Irishman, signed from Limerick in January 2018, made four appearances for the Town first-team but hasn’t featured at all this season. 

His contract was due to expire this summer, but the two parties have reached a mutual agreement for him to leave early. 

“We have agreed for Barry to leave the Club now and we wish him all the best for the future,” Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, said. 

Barry Cotter equalised for Town's Under 23's against Cardiff today Picture: STEVE WALLER

Cotter never really made an impact at Ipswich Town - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

After the news was announced, the Irishman tweeted: "Thanks @IpswichTown! Great club and quality people inside there, quick thanks to the academy for everything done for me on and off the pitch I’ll always be grateful for the relationships, guidance and the advice! Hope to see ye back where yis belong, All the best."

Cotter’s debut came on the night former boss Mick McCarthy ultimately left Town, with the young Irish right-back impressing against Barnsley before being substituted just after the hour mark. 

That prompted boos from the home crowd, with McCarthy revealing he was leaving when responding to questions on his substitution after the game. 

He made one further league appearance before the end of that season, at Reading, before spending the following campaign back in the Under 23s under first Paul Hurst and then Paul Lambert. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
  2. 2 What can you do from March 29 as more lockdown restrictions ease?
  3. 3 Covid rates above national average in Ipswich, with small rises in other areas
  1. 4 Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?
  2. 5 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
  3. 6 Cigarettes stolen in overnight break-ins at north Suffolk Co-op stores
  4. 7 Communist Party returns to field candidates in Suffolk elections
  5. 8 When do clocks go forward in 2021 - and what's the reason?
  6. 9 Fuller Flavour: The ten players I think Town should keep for next season
  7. 10 Police try to identify owners of 83 suspected stolen dogs seized in raid

He was back in Lambert’s thinking last season, scoring the winning penalty in the shootout against Peterborough before featuring in the home FA Cup loss to Coventry.  

That proved to be his final Ipswich appearance, with two loan spells at Chelmsford also making up part of his Town career. 

Ipswich Town contracts 

Season-long loans 

McGuinness, Bennetts, Thomas, Harrop, Parrott, Matheson 

2021 

Donacien*, Chambers, Ward*, Huws, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Skuse*, Edwards, Drinan, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes* 

2022 

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Chirewa* 

2023 

Vincent-Young*, Dobra* 

2024 

Woolfenden*, Dozzell* 

*known to have a 12-month contract option

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sophie Hermann in the first episode of Made in Chelsea

TV

Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Mason Worsfold-Gregg on the site of the farm at Allonsfield House nursing home in Campsea Ashe, Suffolk

Suffolk care home sets up farm to help people living with dementia

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Portsmouth

'Mentally we are not as strong as we should be' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Covid-19 vaccination centre gets up and running at Trinity Park in Ipswich.Credit-Sonya Duncan

Covid rates increase slightly in parts of Suffolk and north Essex

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus