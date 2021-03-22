'Great club and quality people... I’ll always be grateful ' - Cotter leaves Town by mutual consent
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Barry Cotter has left Ipswich Town by mutual consent.
The Irishman, signed from Limerick in January 2018, made four appearances for the Town first-team but hasn’t featured at all this season.
His contract was due to expire this summer, but the two parties have reached a mutual agreement for him to leave early.
“We have agreed for Barry to leave the Club now and we wish him all the best for the future,” Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, said.
After the news was announced, the Irishman tweeted: "Thanks @IpswichTown! Great club and quality people inside there, quick thanks to the academy for everything done for me on and off the pitch I’ll always be grateful for the relationships, guidance and the advice! Hope to see ye back where yis belong, All the best."
Cotter’s debut came on the night former boss Mick McCarthy ultimately left Town, with the young Irish right-back impressing against Barnsley before being substituted just after the hour mark.
That prompted boos from the home crowd, with McCarthy revealing he was leaving when responding to questions on his substitution after the game.
He made one further league appearance before the end of that season, at Reading, before spending the following campaign back in the Under 23s under first Paul Hurst and then Paul Lambert.
He was back in Lambert’s thinking last season, scoring the winning penalty in the shootout against Peterborough before featuring in the home FA Cup loss to Coventry.
That proved to be his final Ipswich appearance, with two loan spells at Chelmsford also making up part of his Town career.
Ipswich Town contracts
Season-long loans
McGuinness, Bennetts, Thomas, Harrop, Parrott, Matheson
2021
Donacien*, Chambers, Ward*, Huws, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Skuse*, Edwards, Drinan, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes*
2022
Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Chirewa*
2023
Vincent-Young*, Dobra*
2024
Woolfenden*, Dozzell*
*known to have a 12-month contract option