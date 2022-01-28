Former Ipswich loanee Barry makes League Two move

Former Ipswich Town loanee Louie Barry has joined Swindon Town for the rest of the season.

The high-rated youngster moved to Portman Road in the summer but had his loan from Aston Villa cut short at the beginning of this month, after he had made only six appearances for the club and hadn’t featured in League One since August 17.

He has long been linked with a move to Swindon and has now joined the Wiltshire club on loan for the rest of the campaign.

He heads to the County Ground at a time when the Robins have lost striker Tyreece Simpson, after Ipswich had recalled him from his loan spell with the club.

Simpson scored 11 goals during his time with Ben Garner’s men and is a firm favourite with supporters, with hopes he could still return on loan for what remains on the campaign.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna revealed the club recalled Simpson due to contractual issues which, if resolved before the close of play on Monday, could result in the teenager going out on loan once again.

It’s understood Swindon, as well as a number of other clubs, are interested in a temporary move if the contract issues at Portman Road are resolved.