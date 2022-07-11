'He wants to be here' - QPR boss on Bonne

QPR boss Michael Beale insists that Macauley Bonne wants to be at the club, despite the striker saying he'd like to return to Ipswich Town.

In an exclusive interview with the EADT and Ipswich Star last week, Town fan Bonne - who scored 12 goals on loan at Portman Road last season - told us that he had 'unfinished business' at the Blues.

“Some people at QPR might read this and not be happy, but I’d ask them to put themselves in my shoes,” he said.

QPR striker Macauley Bonne says he has 'unfinished business' with hometown club Ipswich Town following last season's loan spell. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

“Who wouldn’t want to play for and be loved by their hometown club?

“I think honesty is the best policy. I just want people to know my story. Ipswich Town is more than a football club to me. I’m not embarrassed to say that."

But Beale says he's had a clear the air chat with Bonne, who scored twice for the R's in a 3-3 friendly draw with Crawley on Saturday.

QPR boss Michael Beale - Credit: PA

He told West London Sport: "Me and Macca have had a real honest conversation this summer and I have been really happy with his attitude.

“I’ve seen a couple of things from the interview and had a bit of a joke with him about it and with a little look in my eye that wasn’t a joke, if that makes sense.

“He says he was misquoted and that he wants to he here and wants to work. I think you can only show the fans what he showed on Saturday.

“He was chasing things down, scored a fantastic goal on his own and scored another really good goal.

“Since I have been here I can only take people at face value and Macca has not been a problem for me whatsoever. He is telling me he wants to be here.

“You have to remember with the interview it is the city he is from, it’s his club and he spoke well about them and maybe the journo has elaborated on his words and left out some key words out from the end of the interview where he said he was excited to be here and liking working with me and he wants to make a mark at QPR. They were left out of the interview.”