'Five years of ups and downs' - Striker's thanks to Town after joining new club
- Credit: Archant
Striker Ben Folami has thanked Ipswich Town after joining a new club this week.
The Australian striker was released by the Blues before the end of last season, at a time when he was on loan in his homeland with Melbourne Victory.
The forward, who scored once in six professional games for Ipswich, has now signed a full-time deal with the Melbourne club, having done well during his initial loan.
"Would like to give a massive thanks to all staff at Ipswich Town over the years who have helped in my development," the 22-year-old wrote on Twitter.
"Been 5 years of ups and downs. Making my debut in the English Championship for such a great club will always be something I’ll remember."
Victory boss, former Crystal Palace defender Tony Popovic, said: “I am delighted that Ben has re-signed with the club for the next two seasons. He showed great signs of his potential at the back end of last season."
