'Five years of ups and downs' - Striker's thanks to Town after joining new club

Published: 3:00 PM July 18, 2021

Striker Ben Folami was released by Ipswich Town before the end of last season - Credit: Archant

Striker Ben Folami has thanked Ipswich Town after joining a new club this week.

The Australian striker was released by the Blues before the end of last season, at a time when he was on loan in his homeland with Melbourne Victory.

The forward, who scored once in six professional games for Ipswich, has now signed a full-time deal with the Melbourne club, having done well during his initial loan.

Would like to give a massive thanks to all staff @IpswichTown over the years who have helped in my development. Been 5 years of ups and downs. Making my debut in the English Championship for such a great club will always be something I’ll remember. pic.twitter.com/CPXjh90WVy — Ben Folami (@Benfolami9) July 17, 2021

"Would like to give a massive thanks to all staff at Ipswich Town over the years who have helped in my development," the 22-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"Been 5 years of ups and downs. Making my debut in the English Championship for such a great club will always be something I’ll remember."

Victory boss, former Crystal Palace defender Tony Popovic, said: “I am delighted that Ben has re-signed with the club for the next two seasons. He showed great signs of his potential at the back end of last season."