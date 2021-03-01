News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'It's the right decision... something wasn't right' - Bent and Ambrose on Lambert exit

Andy Warren

Published: 9:27 AM March 1, 2021   
Darren Bent and Darren Ambrose both believe Ipswich Town were right to let Paul Lambert go

Darren Bent and Darren Ambrose both believe Ipswich Town were right to let Paul Lambert go

Ipswich Town academy products Darren Bent and Darren Ambrose have both insisted Paul Lambert’s departure was the right decision. 

The Scot departed late last night with the Blues eighth in League One and amid the backdrop of a potential takeover at the club. 

The duo, who came through the academy in the early 2000s before having long Premier League careers, were speaking on talkSPORT this morning. 

Bent said: “It’s the correct decision. 

“I’ve spoken to people at the club and things needed to change, people weren’t happy. People associated with that club were miserable for a long time. That club shouldn’t be where it is at the minute. 

“I know they’ve had a couple of positive results but the general feeling has been poor. For me it’s the right decision and, hopefully, we can see better times now.” 

Ambrose added: “It’s definitely the right decision, even though he got two wins in a row and aren’t far off the play-offs.  

“You can tell something maybe has gone on in the background for him to be sacked after that and, though it says mutual consent, that normally means he’s been sacked. To do that after two victories means something is probably going on behind the scenes. 

Town manager Paul Lambert and first team coach Matt Gill bump fists at the end of the game against D

Town manager Paul Lambert and first team coach Matt Gill bump fists at the end of the game against Doncaster.

“Not just the fans but the people in and around the club. My boy’s in the academy so I know a lot of people there and something wasn’t right. 

“Let’s hope some positive times can come back to Ipswich Town. They deserve to be there (League One) at the moment but as a town we wish them every success and for them to get back to where we think they belong.” 

Paul Cook is the likely replacement for Lambert. 

Ipswich News

