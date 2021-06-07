Town fans 'broke the phone lines' trying to buy season tickets today

Published: 2:12 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM June 7, 2021

Ipswich Town co-owner Berke Bakay has thanked Blues fans after supporters 'broke the phone lines' trying to buy season tickets this morning.

Town revealed yesterday that 10,000 season tickets had already been sold, before they went on general sale at the 'early bird' rate this morning.

Berke Bakay, left, has tweeted to thanks Ipswich Town fans for their support after they 'broke the phone lines' trying to buy season tickets today - Credit: Contributed

Fans duly swamped the Portman Road ticket lines with calls, with thousands trying to get their hands on tickets for the 2021/22 season. The Blues had a staggering 8,000 calls just this morning.

Humbled by the incredible support from our amazing supporters that broke the phone lines today for season tickets!!!@IpswichTown #itfc #coyb

I can’t wait for the season to start and be @ #PortmanRoad — Berke Bakay (@berkebakay) June 7, 2021

And Bakay, one of the Three Lions ownership group along with Brett Johnson and Mark Detmer, tweeted to thank fans for their support.

He wrote: "Humbled by the incredible support from our amazing supporters that broke the phone lines today for season tickets!!!

"I can’t wait for the season to start and be at Portman Road."

Town have also tweeted to explain that if the ticket office line cuts off, it's because the maximum number of calls have ben reached...

📞 Please note if you're trying to call the ticket office and the line cuts off, it is because the maximum number of calls in the queue has been reached.



We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the support!



🔵⚪️ | #itfc — Supporter Services (@itfchelp) June 7, 2021

And fellow co-owner Detmer has also tweeted to thank the 10,000 fans who either renewed their season tickets or decided to return having missed last season due to Covid.

Thank you to the 10,000 that are already in and the many many more that will be! We are all in this together and appreciate the help and support from each and everyone that believe like we do in @IpswichTown



#ITFC #COYB #IpswichTown @bmjcrew28 @berkebakay @marksteed09 https://t.co/vfSkobc9SE — Mark Detmer (@MarkDetmer) June 6, 2021

Season tickets can be purchased online here.

You can also call the ticket office on 03330 05 05 03 to purchase over the phone, but lines are very busy.