Celina's new Ipswich Town shirt number revealed
- Credit: ITFC
Ipswich Town have revealed Bersant Celina's new shirt number following his return to the club.
The Kosovo international rejoined the Blues on loan, early on deadline day, returning to a club he impressed at during his loan spell in 2017/18.
He wore the No.11 shirt then but, with Scott Fraser occupying that and Joe Pigott and James Norwood occupying the numbers he wore at Dijon and Swansea - nine and 10 respectively - he needed to make a change.
So, Celina will wear the No.43 shirt at Portman Road, with Stephen Bywater the only former Town regular to have worn that number previously.
New goalkeeper Christian Walton has yet to be assigned a shirt number. The No.13 shirt is available should he wish to wear it.
Ipswich Town squad numbers 2021/22
1 - Tomas Holy
2 -
3 - Matt Penney
4 - Rekeem Harper
5 - George Edmundson
6 - Luke Woolfenden
7 - Wes Burns
8 - Lee Evans
9 - Joe Pigott
10 - James Norwood
11 - Scott Fraser
12 - Louie Barry
13 -
14 - Armando Dobra
15 - Corrie Ndaba
16 - Idris El Mizouni
17 - Ed Sheeran
18 - Macauley Bonne
19 - Kayden Jackson
20 - Jon Nolan
21 - Conor Chaplin
22 - Toto Nsiala
23 - Sone Aluko
24 - Kane Vincent-Young
25 - Tom Carroll
26 - Cameron Burgess
27 - Hayden Coulson
29 - Kyle Edwards
30 - Cameron Humphreys
31 - Vaclav Hladky
34 - Albie Armin
35 - Matt Ward
36 - Fraser Alexander
43 - Bersant Celina
44 - Janoi Donacien
- Christian Walton