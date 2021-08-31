Celina's new Ipswich Town shirt number revealed

Published: 8:22 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 8:29 PM August 31, 2021

Ipswich Town have revealed Bersant Celina's new shirt number following his return to the club.

The Kosovo international rejoined the Blues on loan, early on deadline day, returning to a club he impressed at during his loan spell in 2017/18.

He wore the No.11 shirt then but, with Scott Fraser occupying that and Joe Pigott and James Norwood occupying the numbers he wore at Dijon and Swansea - nine and 10 respectively - he needed to make a change.

So, Celina will wear the No.43 shirt at Portman Road, with Stephen Bywater the only former Town regular to have worn that number previously.

New goalkeeper Christian Walton has yet to be assigned a shirt number. The No.13 shirt is available should he wish to wear it.

Ipswich Town squad numbers 2021/22

1 - Tomas Holy

2 -

3 - Matt Penney

4 - Rekeem Harper

5 - George Edmundson

6 - Luke Woolfenden

7 - Wes Burns

8 - Lee Evans

9 - Joe Pigott

10 - James Norwood

11 - Scott Fraser

12 - Louie Barry

13 -

14 - Armando Dobra

15 - Corrie Ndaba

16 - Idris El Mizouni

17 - Ed Sheeran

18 - Macauley Bonne

19 - Kayden Jackson

20 - Jon Nolan

21 - Conor Chaplin

22 - Toto Nsiala

23 - Sone Aluko

24 - Kane Vincent-Young

25 - Tom Carroll

26 - Cameron Burgess

27 - Hayden Coulson

29 - Kyle Edwards

30 - Cameron Humphreys

31 - Vaclav Hladky

34 - Albie Armin

35 - Matt Ward

36 - Fraser Alexander

43 - Bersant Celina

44 - Janoi Donacien

- Christian Walton