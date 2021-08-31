News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Celina's new Ipswich Town shirt number revealed

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 8:22 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 8:29 PM August 31, 2021
Bersant Celina is back at Ipswich Town

Bersant Celina is back at Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have revealed Bersant Celina's new shirt number following his return to the club.

The Kosovo international rejoined the Blues on loan, early on deadline day, returning to a club he impressed at during his loan spell in 2017/18.

He wore the No.11 shirt then but, with Scott Fraser occupying that and Joe Pigott and James Norwood occupying the numbers he wore at Dijon and Swansea - nine and 10 respectively - he needed to make a change.

So, Celina will wear the No.43 shirt at Portman Road, with Stephen Bywater the only former Town regular to have worn that number previously.

New goalkeeper Christian Walton has yet to be assigned a shirt number. The No.13 shirt is available should he wish to wear it.

Ipswich Town squad numbers 2021/22

1 - Tomas Holy 

Most Read

  1. 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
  2. 2 Deadline Day Live: Celina signs, Dobra departs and Town close in on Morsy
  3. 3 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
  1. 4 Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts
  2. 5 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
  3. 6 Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot
  4. 7 Celina back in blue as Town complete loan deal for top summer transfer target
  5. 8 Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors
  6. 9 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening
  7. 10 Multi-million pound golf club homes finding buyers

3 - Matt Penney

4 - Rekeem Harper

- George Edmundson

6 - Luke Woolfenden

7 - Wes Burns

- Lee Evans

- Joe Pigott

10 - James Norwood

11 - Scott Fraser 

12 - Louie Barry

13 - 

14 - Armando Dobra

15 - Corrie Ndaba

16 - Idris El Mizouni

17 - Ed Sheeran

18 - Macauley Bonne

19 - Kayden Jackson

20 - Jon Nolan

21 - Conor Chaplin 

22 - Toto Nsiala

23 - Sone Aluko

24 - Kane Vincent-Young

25 - Tom Carroll

26 - Cameron Burgess

27 - Hayden Coulson

29 - Kyle Edwards

30 - Cameron Humphreys

31 - Vaclav Hladky

34 - Albie Armin

35 - Matt Ward

36 - Fraser Alexander

43 - Bersant Celina

44 - Janoi Donacien

- Christian Walton

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14

Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the corner of Barrack Street and Challenge Way

Man arrested as teenage girl fights for her life after collision

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy (left) and Bristol City's Adrian Mariappa battle for the ball during the S

Exclusive

Town battle to sign Walton and make ambitious Morsy enquiry

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon