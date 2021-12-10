Celina nominated for goal of the month - watch all the contenders

Video

Ipswich Town's Bersant Celina celebrates his remarkable goal against Crewe. It's been nominated for League One goal of the month - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town's Bersant Celina has been nominated for League One goal of the month for his outrageous chip against Crewe Alexandra at Portman Road.

Celina's sublime effort, one of the best goals ever seen at Town's famous old ground, put the Blues 2-0 up in a game they won 2-1 on November 28th - the last time Town triumphed.

His goal is up against Cole Stockton's halfway line effort for Morecambe at Fleetwood on November 20th, and Ben Worman's volley for Cambridge United against Morecambe on November 2.

Voting is via the EFL's divisional Twitter accounts, with the winner announced next Friday.

You can watch Celina's goal here...

Stockton's here...

And Worman's here...