Celina's outrageous chip wins November Goal of the Month

Video

Bersant Celina's outrageous chipped finish against Crewe has won the League One Goal of the Month award for November. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina's outrageous chip against Crewe has won the League One Goal of the Month award for November.





The Kosovan international's breathtaking touch and finish, which proved to be crucial in a 2-1 victory, picked up 50.9% of the 29,163 votes cast on Twitter.

Morecambe’s Cole Stockton was second (39.3%) and Cambridge United’s Ben Worman was third (9.9%).

Vote now: 👇 — Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) December 10, 2021

❌ No vote needed.



🤩 Your Goal of the Month for November.#itfc pic.twitter.com/SwBlFrOzmg — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) November 29, 2021



