Celina's outrageous chip wins November Goal of the Month

Stuart Watson

Published: 9:54 AM December 14, 2021
Bersant Celina chips in the ball to take Town into a 2-0 lead.

Bersant Celina's outrageous chipped finish against Crewe has won the League One Goal of the Month award for November. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina's outrageous chip against Crewe has won the League One Goal of the Month award for November.


The Kosovan international's breathtaking touch and finish, which proved to be crucial in a 2-1 victory, picked up 50.9% of the 29,163 votes cast on Twitter.

Morecambe’s Cole Stockton was second (39.3%) and Cambridge United’s Ben Worman was third (9.9%).


