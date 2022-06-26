Ipswich Town: Our most read stories of the week

The excitement of the League One fixtures being announced this week has dominated much of the talk at Portman Road.

Town will entertain Bolton Wanderers on opening weekend, Saturday, July 30.

They have also been drawn to play Colchester United in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Reflecting on the new fixture list, Town boss Kieran McKenna hoped Town and their fans could perhaps end the season with a 'party on the beach', seeing as their final game of the new League One campaign will be at Fleetwood.

Former Town star and now Needham Market manager, Kevin Horlock, looked ahead to Town's pre-season friendly clash with the Blues and admitted he's not surprised McKenna has done so well for Town during his short tenure.

The two were together at Northern Ireland U21s as coaches.

And so, pre-season eventually got underway for Town at Needham Market this weekend. A comfortable victory ensued, in what was an enjoyable afternoon for the Blues in the sunshine.

Indeed Town fans loved it.