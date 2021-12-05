Video
The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss
- Credit: PA
Former Ipswich Town star Frank Yallop is the early favourite for the now-vacant Blues hot-seat - here are the other names in the frame.
Yallop, who played more than 400 games for Town between 1983 and 1996, is currently the head coach and sporting director of Monterey Bay FC in the USL.
But he has worked with Town's Three Lions ownership team Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer at Phoenix Rising, between 2015 and 2017.
And Bet Victor currently have him as the 6/4 favourite for the vacant Town job.
Canadian Marc Bircham, the boss of Waterford in the League of Ireland Premier Division, is second favourite at 3/1, with John McGreal third at 6/1, just a few days after joining the club's U23 coaching staff.
Current Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is fourth at 8/1, with ex-Chelsea superstar and boss Frank Lampard rounding out the top five at 10/1.
Other odds are:
- Liam Manning and Neil Harris: 12/1
- Lee Johnson: 14/1
- John Terry: 16/1
- Michael Carrick: 20/1
- Kieron Dyer: 25/1