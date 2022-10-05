Town set for a big backing again at Morecambe

News

More than 1,000 Ipswich Town fans will again follow the Blues on their travels this weekend - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town will again be backed by a bumper crowd as they head to Morecambe looking to make it three wins in a row this Saturday.

Fresh off back-to-back home games which has see crowds of more than 28,000 and 26,000 cram into Portman Road respectively, the Blue Army will travel in numbers to cheer on their side at the rock bottom Shrimps.

More than 1,000 tickets have already been sold, meaning that the Blues continue their staggering run of having a four figure away following at every road game so far this season.

Tickets are still available here.

Saturday's game, which kicks off at 3pm, will see the second-placed Blues bid to continue their fine start to the season against a side who have won just one of their opening 11 games.