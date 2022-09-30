News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'I'm extremely proud' - Bloomfield named new U's boss

Andy Warren

Published: 4:16 PM September 30, 2022
Updated: 4:25 PM September 30, 2022
Matt Bloomfield is the new head coach of Colchester United

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Matt Bloomfield has been named the new head coach of Colchester United. 

The 38-year-old has been working as first-team coach at Wycombe Wanderers after hanging up his boots, following a long association with the Chairboys which began when he left Ipswich in 2003. 

Bloomfield succeeds Wayne Brown at the U’s, who are just a point clear of the League Two relegation zone.  

“I’m extremely proud and ecstatic to be here at a great football club,” he said. 

“I knew quite a few of the lads already, have met the staff and am getting things started. It’s been a whirlwind already but I’m loving every minute of it. 

“The last couple of days have picked up pace. I’ve spent nearly 19 years in one place (Wycombe) but I’m extremely grateful to be given the opportunity after a tough and thorough interview process. 

“There’s a really good infrastructure for a successful football club and some good players, so I’m really looking forward to working with them.” 

Bloomfield made one first-team appearance for Town before moving to Wycombe and making more than 550 at Adams Park, before now moving to Colchester. 

He takes over a U’s squad including a number of former Ipswich players, with Cole Skuse, Luke Chambers, Freddie Sears and Alan Judge moving to the Essex club after leaving Town in 2021. 

Wycombe Wanderers' manager Gareth Ainsworth celebrates with Matt Bloomfield (left) after the Sky Bet

Matt Bloomfield, pictured with Gareth Ainsworth, is the new head coach of Colchester United - Credit: PA

Dmitri Halajko, the U’s sporting director said: “We had a long and detailed recruitment process and we had an outstanding candidate in Matt.”

“His values, football knowledge and expertise of ‘how to win’ really impressed us during the process and aligned with our vision. 

“I welcome Matt to the club and can’t wait to start working with him. Matt will be involved in helping the team on Saturday to go and get three points away at AFC Wimbledon.”

