Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road

Published: 1:21 PM February 15, 2021 Updated: 1:48 PM February 15, 2021

The 'Blue Action' group let off flares at Playford Road as part of a protest that took place during a first team training session this morning. Photo: BlueAction1878 (Twitter) - Credit: BlueAction1878 (Twitter)

Ipswich Town independent supporters' group 'Blue Action' have posted footage online of a protest they held at Playford Road this morning during a first team training session.

A small group of people can be seen letting off flares outside the perimeter fence and heard chanting 'we want Lambert out' as the first team trained in preparation for tomorrow night's League One home clash with relegation-fighting Northampton Town (7pm).

The Blue Action group were invited to Playford Road to meet Lambert following the club’s relegation from the Championship. In an attempt to generate some feelgood factor around the club, they subsequently produced a giant image of Lambert’s face, mocked up as movie action man Rambo, to unfurl in the North Stand prior to a 3-0 home win against Shrewsbury in August 2019.

Come March 2020, with Town’s season unravelling, the same set of fans were behind a set of banners which read ‘Unambitious. Underfunded. Unambitious. Unacceptable.’

This season, following a 3-0 home loss to Hull in November, they pinned a banner to the entrance of Playford Road which read: 'Shambo: Cheers for the beers, but it's time at the bar' and released a statement calling for Lambert to be sacked.

In December, following a 2-0 home loss to Portsmouth, they said they were planning a protest 'to send a clear message' to owner Marcus Evans. However, new lockdown measures which again prevented supporters attending games meant that had to be scrapped.

Then, following a 3-2 home loss to Swindon at the start of January, Blue Action tied a mock front page to the gates of Portman Road which labelled Marcus Evans' 13 years of ownership 'shameful' and reiterated their calls for Lambert to be sacked.

Ipswich Town finished bottom of the Championship table after Lambert had taken over from Paul Hurst with 31 games still to go. After a strong start to life in League One, the wheels came off and they went on to finish 11th once the coronavirus curtailed campaign was decided on a points per game basis.

The Blues are currently 12th in the League One table with at least one game in hand on nine of the teams above them.

Lambert's men have lost all nine of the games they've played against current top seven sides so far this season. And they have claimed just 23 points from their last 19 games, a concerted spell of poor form which mirrors last season's collapse.