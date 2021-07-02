News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town likely to up their offer for Rotherham attacker Crooks

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:50 PM July 2, 2021   
Ipswich Town are likely to bid again for Rotherham's Matt Crooks

Ipswich Town are likely to bid again for Rotherham's Matt Crooks - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are preparing to return with an increased offer for top transfer target Matt Crooks, after their initial bid was knocked back.  

Reports in South Yorkshire earlier this week revealed the Blues’ opening offer, in the region of £400,000, was rejected by the Millers. We understand both those reports and that figure to be correct. 

Crooks is a leading target for the Blues this summer and there is a confidence within the Ipswich camp that they can ultimately prise the attacking midfielder away from a promotion rival. 

But they will need to up their offer in order to do that, with Rotherham standing firm and insisting they want a significant fee for a player who helped them win promotion from League One in 2019/20 and performed well in the Championship last season.  

There is also a sense they are not keen to sell to a divisional rival, at a time when they themselves are looking to mount a promotion challenge, even though he is out of contract at the end of the season. 

The 27-year-old, who is back in pre-season training with the Millers, has other suitors too, with Championship clubs Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Derby all keen but yet to make their move. 

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has made it clear his side will not allow Crooks to leave on the cheap, but admitted ‘there is a figure where it becomes impossible not to let it happen’. 

Town have made six signings this summer but are in the market for plenty more, as Paul Cook rebuilds his Ipswich squad.  

Earlier we revealed how Everton defender Lewis Gibson is a target this summer, with the left-sided central defender potentially available on either a loan or permanent deal.

