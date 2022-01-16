News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Let's see how McKenna responds' - Town fans on defeat at Bolton

Mark Heath

Published: 12:40 PM January 16, 2022
Ipswich Town fans Mark Beck (right) and Mike Turbert speak to our Gameday cameras after the 2-0 loss at Bolton Wanderers

Ipswich Town suffered the first loss of the Kieran McKenna era at Bolton yesterday - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues headed into the game on the back of two excellent wins under their new boss, but came undone as Kieran Lee and Dapo Afolayan struck in the second half to secure three deserved points for the hosts. 

Bolton came into the game having lost five straight matches, but the Blues faded after a bright start as the hosts took control of the contest and punished sloppy Ipswich moments to ultimately claim the points. 

The result leaves Town 11th, eight points off the play-off places. They welcome the side a place above them, Accrington Stanley, to Portman Road next Saturday.

Here's what fans made of the game, talking to Ross Halls..

Bolton Wanderers vs Ipswich Town
