'A good team and well-coached' - Bolton boss Evatt on Town

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:01 PM January 16, 2022
Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt speaks to the media after the Sky Bet League Two match

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt praised Ipswich Town after his side's 2-0 win yesterday - Credit: PA

Bolton boss Ian Evatt praised Ipswich Town after Wanderers beat them 2-0 yesterday - saying the game simply came down to who took their chances.

Wanderers were on a poor run of form ahead of Town’s visit having lost five straight games, but halted that with a solid performance, handing Kieran McKenna his first loss as Town boss and securing the season double over the Blues, whom Bolton also beat 5-2 at Portman Road back in September.

“I think we have suffered for a long time now,” he said. “We all wanted and needed that result today.

“I thought it was a really good game of football. They are a good team and well-coached but our change in shape really helped us.

Ipswich players appeal to the referee after Kieran Lee had put the home side ahead at Bolton Wanderers.

Ipswich players appeal to the referee after Kieran Lee had put the home side ahead at Bolton Wanderers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“I asked them before the game, whatever we do today do it as a unit. And we defended and attacked as a unit.

"These high-quality games are going to ebb and flow. The pleasing thing for me today was that we looked compact and solid when they had their moments and then eventually we took then chances when we got them. 

“That was the difference.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

