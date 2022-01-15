Matchday Live: McKenna's Blues search for third win at Bolton

Live

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Bolton Wanderers this afternoon. You can follow the action live with us right here.

Manager Kieran McKenna is expecting a ‘completely different challenge’ when his side face Wanderers.

The former Manchester United coach has made a perfect start to life at Portman Road, winning his first two games against Wycombe and Gillingham sides who take a similarly physical approach to games.

But, as he prepares his team to face a Wanderers side who have lost their last five matches, McKenna knows he and his players will need to adapt to a Bolton XI who approach the game differently.

“This week’s a different challenge,” McKenna said. “Bolton are a different style of team to Gillingham and to Wycombe, so we know they will give us different types of problems.

“They will probably look to build up from the back quite well and they have pace up front and midfielders who can get on the ball and dictate possession. They have some good movement and some good patterns.

“It will be a different challenge in terms of style, so we need to do our fundamentals well and defend well as a team.

“If we do that we have a good chance to win the game."