News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Bonne scoops double prize after opening month

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:10 PM September 8, 2021    Updated: 12:13 PM September 8, 2021
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring to level the game at 2-2.

Macauley Bonne has been named Ipswich Town's Player of the Month for August. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne has been named Ipswich Town's Player of the Month for August.

The Chantry-raised striker became a firm favourite with the Blues faithful before he'd even made his competitive debut, revealing just how big a fan of the club he was growing up.

And his popularity levels have risen further since then, the 25-year-old scoring a late leveller on the opening day against Morecambe and then quickly bouncing back from a bad miss at Cheltenham with a fine brace against MK Dons.

Bonne - who is on a season-long loan from Championship club QPR - received 56% of the fans' vote, which was hosted by the club's Twitter account.

Former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards, who has excited since arriving on a free transfer, came second (33%) ahead of Rekeem Harper (7%) and Kane Vincent-Young (4%).

Bonne had already scooped the club's Goal of the Month prize for his superb opener against the Dons.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The boarded up Cherry Tree pub in Debenham back in 2010

Pubs

6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Work under way on the first homes at Trewlawny Place at Felixstowe

Housing

Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
East London boroughs are set to receive government funding to combat rough sleeping in the capital.

Suffolk Constabulary

'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Bloor Homes scheme for Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon