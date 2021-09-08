Bonne scoops double prize after opening month

Published: 12:10 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 12:13 PM September 8, 2021

Macauley Bonne has been named Ipswich Town's Player of the Month for August.

The Chantry-raised striker became a firm favourite with the Blues faithful before he'd even made his competitive debut, revealing just how big a fan of the club he was growing up.

And his popularity levels have risen further since then, the 25-year-old scoring a late leveller on the opening day against Morecambe and then quickly bouncing back from a bad miss at Cheltenham with a fine brace against MK Dons.

Bonne - who is on a season-long loan from Championship club QPR - received 56% of the fans' vote, which was hosted by the club's Twitter account.

Former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards, who has excited since arriving on a free transfer, came second (33%) ahead of Rekeem Harper (7%) and Kane Vincent-Young (4%).

Bonne had already scooped the club's Goal of the Month prize for his superb opener against the Dons.