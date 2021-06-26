'I'm a Town fan - it's a team I love' - Bonne on joining the Blues

Published: 6:20 PM June 26, 2021 Updated: 6:45 PM June 26, 2021

Ipswich Town new boy Macauley Bonne says he is joining a club that he loves.

The 25-year-old, who has signed on a season-long loan from Championship club QPR, was born in Ipswich and attended Chantry High School as a boy.

He was released by the Blues at the age of 14 though and ended up coming through Colchester United's ranks before going on to play for Leyton Orient and Charlton.

“It’s been 12 years since I left here when I was a kid and it’s great to be back,” Bonne told the club website.

“I’m a Town fan and as soon as I heard about the opportunity to come back here and play for the first-team, the team that I essentially love, it was a no-brainer. I can’t wait to get going now.

“Paul Cook is a character. He’s been dying to get it over the line. He seems like a guy I really want to work with and do well under, and it seems like he wants the same for me so that’s all I can ask for.”

Bonne, who still has two years left on his Charlton contract, is Town's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of right-sided specialist Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisclosed), midfielder Lee Evans (Wigan, free) and box-to-box midfielder Rekeem Harper (West Brom, £500k).