'I'm thriving here... if they put this on pause I'll be angry' - Bonne on his desire to stay at Town and a possible QPR recall

Macauley Bonne has stated in no uncertain terms that he does not want to be recalled from his dream Ipswich Town loan in January.

The striker, who grew up as a boyhood Ipswich fan, is on loan from QPR for the season and has already netted 11 goals during a superb start to life in a blue shirt.

QPR have the option to recall him in January, during a small window, but Bonne is clear in the fact he wants to remain with the Blues until at least the end of the season and possibly beyond.

“At the minute I can’t really say a lot but I’ll say it straight – I don’t want them to recall me,” the striker said. “I don’t want to go back and be third or fourth choice, coming on for a few minutes when I’m thriving here.

Macauley Bonne with a poor headed effort on goal at Sunderland - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“I found my goal trail, I’ve found my half a yard again. I was sitting on the bench, gaining weight eating Jaffa Cakes (at QPR) and I can’t do that.

“So I’ve found my sharpness, I’m on a role and if they put a pause on that I’ll be angry.

“That’s not me hitting out or sending shots at QPR, it’s just me being honest. I’m a footballer and I’m happy here.”

Asked if he would sign for Town permanently, if the offer came in January, he replied: “That’s something for me to discuss with QPR.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for their boyhood club? I’m doing it now and if the offer comes then there are some serious conversations which need to be had.

“But I’m a Town boy, a Town fan. If I didn’t get signed permanently I’d be in the away ends watching them.

“I’m happy here and that’s something we need to speak about in January.”

Bonne is on a season-long loan from QPR - Credit: ITFC

Asked if he forgets he’s actually only on loan at Ipswich, he said: “I’ll be honest with you, I do.

“Last night I watched the QPR game and they won 2-0 (against Luton) and I was buzzing for them. They played really well. But I feel happy here.

“I drive past the stadium and there’s a big picture of me on the stadium now (on the back of the North Stand). I’ve wanted that since I was eight years old and I have that.

“I’m ticking these things off and there are more things I want to tick off. Big ones. They might come, we’ll see. I want to get promoted with Ipswich this season.

He continued: “I could have gone on loan to a number of clubs, some in the Championship, but this felt right.

“The day I signed I said it would give me the extra 10 or 15 percent in my game and it gives me the extra sharpness because I want to do it for the club. I’ve seen where the club has been and I want to help it get back there.

Bonne, pictured with QPR manager Mark Warburton - Credit: PA

“I’m buzzing to be here. I’m not in the best of moods today after we lost 2-0, but I get to go home (pointing to the badge on his chest) as a Town player. That makes me happy.”

Bonne has 11 for the season so far but, with 28 matches still remaining he’s targeting many, many more, with a supreme confidence he’ll reach his next milestone.

“Yeah, but I want more,” Bonne said of his goal tally. “I’m hungry. I’m starving for more goals.

“I’m critical of myself and I could have scored more but I would take 11 goals at this point – I think a lot of players in the league would.

“The games are coming thick and fast and I really want to add to my tally. We’ve got so many players with so much talent and I’m waiting to feed off them.”

When it was put to him that he’d gone three games without a goal, Bonne quickly replied: “Two in the league. Next game I’m scoring.

“I’m getting over 20, I’m that confident. I’m happy playing football here.

“I will get there and that’s my mindset. It’s a target. But also, I want to get promoted, so if I got 19 and we get promoted than I would be happy.”

Bonne was speaking after Town’s 2-0 loss at Sunderland, which saw the Blues concede twice inside the closing stages of a game they had chances to win.

“I think I jinxed it because, after I came off, I just said to Cameron Burgess ‘we can’t concede from this corner’ and then seeing it go in was tough. Especially him (O’Nien) scoring because a busy little one – he's a good player.

“It was horrible to watch that from there. We’ve come all this way, played really well but lost. If we couldn’t win, then just don’t concede. We have to move on.

“We had chances in the first half and if you don’t get many in games you have to take them. That’s life. We can’t score in or win all of the games and we just have to learn from it.

“We played really well in large parts of the game but there are little details that need ironing out, like final balls and decision making. If we get that right then we go on a nice little run of games.”

Macauley Bonne is on loan at Ipswich Town from QPR - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

On his own game, which saw him battle away as a lone striker, with little sight of goal, Bonne said: “It was a different game for me.

“If I’m not getting chances I have to work hard for the time, battle and have a tear-up. That’s what I like doing. I like having a fight.

“After the game you shake each other’s hand and say well done. That’s what football’s about. I’ve played non-league football and have been hit around by pub players, so I’m used to it.

“I enjoy it. I had two or three on me most times so if I’m not winning the ball I have to make sure they’re not either.

“I’ve tried to be a bit nastier over the last couple of seasons. I’m a big guy and I’m enjoying the role.”