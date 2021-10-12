Eight in seven... How Bonne's form compares to previous red-hot goal streaks

Published: 6:00 AM October 12, 2021

Macauley Bonne has scored nine goals in his first 11 games for Ipswich Town, including eight in the last seven. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Macauley Bonne has bagged eight goals in his last seven appearances. STUART WATSON looks at how his red-hot scoring streak compares to Blues' players from the last 30 years.

Tom Lawrence scored some cracking goals on loan at Ipswich. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

TOM LAWRENCE (16/17)

The start of 2017 is best remembered for Town crashing out of the FA Cup at non-league Lincoln City in front of a BBC One audience.

It was at that time that Leicester City loanee winger Lawrence scored eight goals in eight games though.

That run included three braces - against Lincoln (to set up the infamous replay), Blackburn and Reading - as well as goals against QPR and Preston.

Daryl Murphy celebrates sealing a home win against Brighton back at the start of the 2014/15 season. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

DARYL MURPHY (14/15)

The Irish striker hit the form of his life in 2014/15, firing Mick McCarthy's men to a Championship play-off place with 27 league goals.

His hottest streaks didn't quite match Bonne's recent run though.

He netted seven in eight (Sept-Nov) and then bagged seven in seven (Nov-Dec).

DJ Capobell's flurry of goals helped lift Ipswich Town away from the Championship relegation zone. - Credit: Pagepix

DJ CAMPBELL (12/13)

The journeyman striker, signed on loan from QPR by Paul Jewell, scored the goals which got Town away from the relegation zone.

Overall, he bagged 10 times in 17 appearances - including the vital winner at Birmingham in what was McCarthy's first game in charge.

The shortest timeframe for eight of those goals to occur in was 12 appearances.

David McGoldrick scored 16 goals for Ipswich in 2013/14. - Credit: Pagepix

DAVID MCGOLDRICK (13/14)

Silky striker attracted an £8m bid from Leicester City in the summer of 2014 following his 16-goal campaign.

The quickest he scored eight goals was within 12 appearances either side of Christmas.

A knee injury cut short that form in February.

Michael Chopra scored six goals in six games for Ipswich Town in 2011/12. - Credit: Simon Galloway

MICHAEL CHOPRA (11/12)

This was Jewell's final season in charge.

Summer signing Chopra scored six in six (Jan-Feb), that run starting with a goal in the 5-1 home rout of West Ham. He only got one more that season though to finish on 14.

Pablo Counago has several hot scoring streaks during his two spells at Ipswich Town. - Credit: Archant

PABLO COUNAGO (02/03, 03/04, 07/08)

The popular Spaniard had several hot streaks during his two spells at club.

In 2002/03, he scored seven in eight during the latter stages of George Burley's management (including a UEFA Cup hat-trick against Avenir Beggen) and seven in seven at the end of the campaign (including braces at Gillingham and Coventry).

The following season, he got seven in seven again - that run including two in the 6-1 demolition of Burnley.

Then, during his second spell in 07/08, he bagged eight in 11 leading up to Christmas.

Alan Lee celebrates one of his hat-trick goals against Luton in 2006. - Credit: Archant

ALAN LEE (06/07)

Alan Lee... goal! The Irish striker scored 17 of them as Jim Magilton's men finished 14th in the Championship.

His best run was a spell of eight in eight (Sept-Oct), which included two in a 3-1 home win against Sunderland and a hat-trick in a 5-0 thrashing of Luton at Portman Road.

Darren Bent (centre) is congratulated during his hat-trick performance against Walsall in 2003/04. - Credit: sport

DARREN BENT (02/03, 03/04, 04/05)

You have to go back to the early-to-mid noughties for the last time Town had 'one of their own' in such prolific form.

Bent - who was one of Bonne's idols growing up - scored 10 in nine during the second half of the 2002/03 campaign. That spell included braces against Preston, Sheffield United and Grimsby, plus a late clincher at Norwich.

The following season, he netted eight in eight - including a hat-trick at Walsall - as Joe Royle's men finished fifth.

Then, in the campaign which precluded his move to Charlton, the youngster scored eight in 10 leading up to Christmas.

Marcus Bent (centre) celebrates with Martyn Reuser, Pablo Counago and Tommy Miller at Gillingham in 2003. - Credit: PROFESSIONAL SPORT

MARCUS BENT (01/02, 02/03)

A £3m signing from Blackburn, Bent scored seven in eight midway through the 2001/02 season.

That was at a time when Town won eight out of nine league games to rise up the Premier League table only to go and suffer relegation thanks to one win from their last 13.

Bent also scored six in seven towards the end of the following Championship campaign.

Marcus Stewart fired Ipswich Town to a fifth place Premier League finish in 2000/01. - Credit: PA

MARCUS STEWART (00/01)

The goals, the gloves, the glory! What a season that was.

Stewart scored 19 league goals as newly-promoted Town shocked the football world to finish fifth in the Premier League.

His hottest streak was seven goals scored, all in singles, across seven successive games from Boxing Day onwards. That run included a late leveller in a 2-2 comeback against Chelsea, the opener in a 3-0 victory over Tottenham, plus a penalty winner against Birmingham in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.





David Johnson's goals were behind Ipswich Town's promotion of 1999/00. - Credit: Archant

DAVID JOHNSON (97/98, 99/00)

Boy did Johnson hit the ground running at Ipswich Town. Following his November move from league rivals Bury, the striker bagged seven goals in his first nine appearances and went on to make it 10 in his first 14.

Fast-forward to 99/00 and he scored 23 times as the Blues finally secured promotion via the play-offs.

Johnson scored eight in seven at the beginning of that campaign, including two in a 6-1 thrashing of Barnsley, and bagged seven in nine at the very end of it as George Burley's men finished third.

James Scowcroft scored plenty of goals for Town in the late 90s. - Credit: Phill Heywood

JAMES SCOWCROFT (98/99)

The Bury St Edmunds-born front man scored seven in eight at the start of the 98/99 season, six of them coming in a five-game burst. He ended the season with 14.

Alex Mathie celebrates his first goal of a hat-trick against Norwich in the famous 5-0 win back in 1998. - Credit: Archant

ALEX MATHIE (97/98)

Just like Bonne, Mathie scored eight goals in seven games right at the very start of 1998.

That spell, of course, included a hat-trick in the 5-0 thrashing of Norwich.

Ian Marshall celebrates as Town beat Portsmouth 3-2 at Portman Road in 1995. - Credit: Archant

IAN MARSHALL (95/96)

The big Liverpudlian striker scored seven in five towards the end of 95/96, including back-to-back braces against Leicester and Barnsley.

Chris Kiwomya fired Ipswich Town to promotion in 1991/92. - Credit: Archant

CHRIS KIWOMYA (91/92)

In the year John Lyall's men were crowned second-tier champions, Kiwomya scored 19 goals across all competitions.

Eight of those goals came in a prolific 11-game spell from Boxing Day onwards. It included braces against Charlton, Port Vale and Portsmouth.





