Bonne boost as striker remains with Town for rest of season

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 7:16 PM January 14, 2022
Updated: 7:24 PM January 14, 2022
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1.

Macauley Bonne is staying with Ipswich Town for the rest of the season - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne will remain on loan at Ipswich Town for the remainder of the season after an agreement was reached with Queens Park Rangers. 

Bonne, a boyhood Ipswich fan, has been a hit since making a loan move to Portman Road in the summer, scoring 12 goals to lead the club’s scoring charts. 

A recall clause had led to fears he may be pulled back to Loftus Road early but, following an agreement with his parent club, Bonne is now free to complete the season in Ipswich blue. 

“I’m happy to have secured the second half of the season at this place," Bonne said. 

Macauley Bonne celebrates at Gillingham.

James Norwood and Macauley Bonne both scored in last weekend's 4-0 win at Gillingham. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“There was a lot of speculation about what was going on with me coming into January. I won’t lie to you, it did affect me a bit, not just goals wise but off the pitch as well. 

“It’s been hard work. It’s not been easy keeping me here. It’s a big thank you to everyone who has helped me out so far. 

“I’ve come here to start and finish something. I’m not going to jump ship halfway through a season, that’s not in my nature.  

“There’s only one aim now, and that is promotion. I couldn’t have seen myself playing football anywhere else this season bar Ipswich Town. 

Town boss Kieran McKenna added: "Macauley has been a vital player for the club throughout the season.  

“He is someone that has a lot to offer to the team on and off the pitch, so I am delighted that he will be staying with us for the rest of the campaign. 

"We can continue to focus on the important games coming up, starting with Bolton tomorrow." 

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

