Bonne selected by Zimbabwe - but likely to stay with Town

Macauley Bonne has been named in Zimbabwe's squad - but it's understood that Ipswich Town's topscorer is, once again, unlikely to join up with the Warriors.

The QPR loanee, who has already bagged 11 goals this season, was named in a provisional squad ahead of the last international period but, ultimately, wasn't involved due to travel complications surrounding Covid red lists.

Bonne has again been named in a 25-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, but again is set to stay in Suffolk. That means he'll remain available for next Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy match with Colchester at Portman Road and, more crucially, the subsequent League One visit of sixth-place Oxford United.

The 25-year-old, whose parents emigrated to England before he was born, earned the last of his two international caps back in 2017.

Rules state that clubs below the Championship can call off league fixtures if they have three or more players called up for international duty.

Bersant Celina is likely to be away with Kosovo when Ipswich Town host Oxford United next Saturday. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Bersant Celina (30 caps) is likely to be named in Kosovo's squad for their games against Jordan and Greece. He missed Town's 2-1 home win against Shrewsbury last month due to international action and found himself on the bench for the subsequent four matches due to Conor Chaplin's good form.

It remains to be seen whether Sam Morsy is selected by Egypt for games against Angola and Gabon.

The most recent of Morsy's seven caps came at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He was included in their provisional squad for the most recent international period but, like Bonne, was ultimately left out.

Idris El Mizouni is the only other potential call-up, the one-cap midfielder having not been involved with Tunisia since 2019.

With Oxford United not having had three call-ups themselves this season, it therefore looks highly likely that their visit to Portman Road will go ahead on Saturday, November 13.

The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6 in the new year, with Zimbabwe and Egypt having both qualified. Whether Town will lose their skipper and goalscoring talisman for that period remains to be seen.

Following Tuesday night's 4-1 win at Wycombe, Town host struggling League Two side Oldham in the FA Cup first round tomorrow.