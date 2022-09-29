Boss commits future to League One rivals ahead of Town clash

News

Mark Bonner has said he's staying at Cambridge United despite having spoken to Rotherham United about their managerial vacancy - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Mark Bonner has committed his future to Ipswich Town's League One rivals Cambridge United after revealing that he'd spoken to Championship side Rotherham about their managerial vacancy.

Bonner's U's, who come to Suffolk next Tuesday night, have surprised many in the third tier with their fast start to the season and sit seventh in the table after ten games.

That success saw the highly-rated Bonner strongly linked with the vacant job at Rotherham, the Millers looking for a new manager after Paul Warne departed for Derby County.

But, despite confirming that he has spoken to Rotherham, Bonner said that he was staying at the Abbey Stadium.

He said: “Speculation is rife isn’t it all the time in football? I’m here, I’m staying here, I’m not going anywhere, that’s the story.

“There’s nothing really for fans to worry about if they were. My job hasn’t changed. I’m really enjoying my time here. I think we’re midway through a bit of a project, and we’re not quite where we want to be yet.

“I’m well aware of the amount of work we’ve got to do yet, and not kidded on by our current position in the league table.

“We’ve got a brilliant month ahead of us, and that’s what we’re really focused now on performing and delivering and getting ready for. I look forward to seeing everyone this morning and cracking on.

“I’ve had discussions with clubs, and I think the detail of those conversations is for me. I’m one of, I think, a number of people that have had a conversation, and the outcome of the conversation is that I’m here.

“I’d rather talk about the job I’m doing than fictional ones that I’m not. That’s the situation for me, it’s crack on and get to work and look forward to a really loud atmosphere on Saturday in what I think will be a really tough game.”